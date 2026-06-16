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INQUEST MYSTERY Jake Hall Cause Of Death Unknown After Majorca Fall Inquest Hears

Jake Hall Cause Of Death Unknown After Majorca Fall Inquest Hears

Former Towie star Jake Hall’s cause of death remains a mystery following a fall in Majorca last month, an inquest at East london/">London Coroner’s Court has revealed. The 35-year-old was found dead in a pool of blood after falling through a glass door at a holiday villa on 6 May. Spanish post-mortem results failed to determine how he died, prompting further investigation by UK authorities.

Official Post-mortem Inconclusive

The post-mortem examination carried out in Spain could not establish a definitive cause of death for Jake Hall. The coroner has requested toxicology reports, police files, and witness statements from Spanish officials to clarify the circumstances surrounding his fall and subsequent death.

Family Granted Role In Investigation

Hall’s relatives have been named “interested persons” in the inquest proceedings, granting them rights to question witnesses and scrutinise evidence. A provisional full inquest date is scheduled for 7 December 2026.

Tributes Pour In For Jake

Jake Hall’s funeral took place last week, with a large attendance that celebrity DJ Fat Tony described as an “incredible turn out of love.” Hall was best known for joining ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex in 2015 and leaving in 2024. He also ran his menswear brand, By Jake Hall.

Personal Life Remembered

He leaves behind his eight-year-old daughter River, with Albanian model and Real Housewives of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri. Misse paid tribute on social media, expressing heartbreak and love from the first moment they met. Former Towie co-star and ex-girlfriend Chloe Lewis also paid homage, recalling Jake as a “massive and special part” of her life and their widely followed on-off relationship on the show.

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