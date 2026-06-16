21-Year-Old Dies After Bungee Jump Staff Neglect Safety Cord in Brazil

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, died after bungee jump staff in Limeira, São Paulo, Brazil, failed to attach her safety cord before launching her from a 40-metre high bridge. An off-duty nurse who rushed to the scene said Maria was still alive and had a pulse shortly after the fall on 13 June 2026.

Survived Briefly After Fall

Nurse Rayza Dias, who was not on duty, attended Maria immediately after the accident. She described how Maria was struggling to breathe but remained conscious. “I even talked to her… I told her, ‘Nobody dies on my shift,’ even though I wasn’t on my shift,” Rayza said.

Negligence Sparks Outrage

The tragedy has raised serious questions about the negligence of the adventure sports operators responsible. The group had no legal authorisation to conduct extreme sports at the bridge and failed to secure basic safety measures.

Police Detain Suspects

Local police detained six individuals connected to the bungee jump operation. Three have been formally arrested on suspicion of “homicide with dolus eventualis,” suggesting they recognised the risks but proceeded regardless.

Calls For Justice

Maria’s death has prompted calls for accountability over the reckless negligence. The incident serves as a tragic warning about the dangers of unregulated extreme sports in Brazil.

Tributes And Shock

Friends and family mourn Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, while the nation watches closely as the investigation unfolds. The heartbreaking case echoes similar fatal falls in adventure sports worldwide.