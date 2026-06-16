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Bungee Workers ‘Can’t Remember’ Who Was Supposed To Attach Safety Cord Before Model Plunged To Her Death

Bungee Workers ‘Can’t Remember’ Who Was Supposed To Attach Safety Cord Before Model Plunged To Her Death

Three bungee jump workers in Limeira, São Paulo, Brazil, stand accused after a 21-year-old model, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, plunged to her death when her safety rope was not attached. The incident on Skeleton Bridge saw emergency services responding to the horrific fall of around 130 feet on June 12, 2026. Police have since arrested Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27, who say they cannot recall who was responsible for securing the harness.

Workers Claim Memory Lapse

All three men confessed to police that there was no clear division of duties in safety checks during the jumps. When asked who was responsible for the final safety inspection before Maria Eduarda’s fatal leap, they all answered, “I can’t remember.” Their lawyer, Rafael Gomes dos Santos, stated they are “in a state of shock” and could not explain the oversight, emphasising that nothing like this had happened in their years of work.

Family Mourns Devastating Loss

Maria Eduarda’s mother, Valdenia, shared her grief online after the funeral, writing, “That damned rope took you away from me forever. My beloved daughter, you are gone and all that remains here is pain and longing. I will love you forever.” Maria herself had posted on social media shortly before the jump, questioning, “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?”

Chaos And Confusion At Scene

Witnesses reported panic and chaos among the jump operators just after the accident. Some staff appeared to try to flee or change clothes before police arrived. Bystanders yelled warnings before Maria’s fatal fall, highlighting the lack of proper safety measures.

Illegal Operation Uncovered

Further investigation revealed the operators did not have legal permission to run extreme sports from Skeleton Bridge, raising serious questions about the company’s practices. Their Instagram page, which promoted “a jump to the extraordinary,” has been taken down following the tragedy.

Authorities Seek Justice

The three men remain in custody as authorities continue to investigate the negligence that led to Maria Eduarda’s death. The case has sparked outrage over illegal and unsafe extreme sports activities in the area, with calls for stricter regulation and accountability.

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