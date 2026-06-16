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MILAN MURDER King Charles Interpreter Found Dead With Head Injuries in Milan Flat

King Charles Interpreter Found Dead With Head Injuries in Milan Flat

Roberto Guerrino, a 60-year-old Italian interpreter who reportedly worked for King Charles, was found dead in his Milan apartment with serious head injuries on Saturday. Police are investigating a suspected robbery linked to a meeting arranged through a dating app. The grim discovery came after Roberto’s ex-partner, unable to contact him, sent a relative to check on him at his flat.

Suspicious Circumstances

Neighbours last saw Roberto alive around 10.30pm on Friday. Upon entering his apartment, police found a bloodied Buddha statue, thought to be the weapon used to strike Roberto. Despite multiple locks on the door, there were no signs of forced entry or a struggle, suggesting the attacker was someone Roberto knew.

Dating App Link

Investigators are probing messages on Roberto’s phone, focusing on a potential connection to a dating app encounter. Notably, three years prior, Roberto reported being assaulted and robbed by someone he met on a dating app, raising the theory that a similar situation may have led to his murder.

Renowned Interpreter

Roberto was a respected linguist and member of the International Association of Conference Interpreters. His professional record included interpreting for King Charles, former US President Bill Clinton, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and ex-Italian presidents Giorgio Napolitano and Sergio Mattarella. He taught interpreting in Milan, Forlì, and Genoa.

Neighbours Recall Quiet Life

Those living near Roberto described him as quiet and solitary. One neighbour told Italian TV, “I saw him riding a bicycle a lot. He was always alone. He seemed to live a normal life.” Roberto had converted to Buddhism, and the bloodied statue discovered at the crime scene is believed to have been his.

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