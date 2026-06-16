Swindon Man Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Order Targeting Sex Workers

A 59-year-old man from Swindon has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for repeatedly breaching a Sexual Risk Order (SRO) designed to protect vulnerable sex workers. Sean Morris, of Massinger Walk, Walcot, appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 13 June after multiple offences related to the SRO, which has been active since February 2023.

Multiple Breaches Behind Bars

Morris was first arrested in August 2023 for violating his Sexual Risk Order. Despite being under police scrutiny and bail conditions, he breached these again in June this year, leading to his remand in custody and subsequent court appearance.

Serious Risk To Vulnerable Victims

The Sexual Risk Order was imposed after concerns about Morris posing a threat to sex workers in the community. Authorities highlighted the severity of his actions and the ongoing risk his behaviour presents.

Police Statement And Court Outcome

PC Katie Owers said: “Morris has repeatedly shown that he is unwilling to comply with the strict conditions put in place to protect vulnerable people. His behaviour poses a clear risk to sex workers in our community, and the court’s decision to impose a custodial sentence reflects the seriousness of his continued offending.”

Morris has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Ongoing Police Commitment

PC Owers added: “We will continue to take robust action against anyone who breaches Sexual Risk Orders, and we hope this sentence provides reassurance to those who may be affected by his actions.”