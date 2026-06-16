Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE ACTION Swindon Man Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Order Targeting Sex Workers

Swindon Man Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Order Targeting Sex Workers

  A 59-year-old man from Swindon has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for repeatedly breaching a Sexual Risk Order (SRO) designed to protect vulnerable sex workers. Sean Morris, of Massinger Walk, Walcot, appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 13 June after multiple offences related to the SRO, which has been active since February 2023.

Multiple Breaches Behind Bars

Morris was first arrested in August 2023 for violating his Sexual Risk Order. Despite being under police scrutiny and bail conditions, he breached these again in June this year, leading to his remand in custody and subsequent court appearance.

Serious Risk To Vulnerable Victims

The Sexual Risk Order was imposed after concerns about Morris posing a threat to sex workers in the community. Authorities highlighted the severity of his actions and the ongoing risk his behaviour presents.

Police Statement And Court Outcome

PC Katie Owers said: “Morris has repeatedly shown that he is unwilling to comply with the strict conditions put in place to protect vulnerable people. His behaviour poses a clear risk to sex workers in our community, and the court’s decision to impose a custodial sentence reflects the seriousness of his continued offending.”

Morris has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Ongoing Police Commitment

PC Owers added: “We will continue to take robust action against anyone who breaches Sexual Risk Orders, and we hope this sentence provides reassurance to those who may be affected by his actions.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Accident on A387 East Looe Cornwall

FATAL IMPACT Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Accident on A387 East Looe Cornwall

UK News
Man Dies After Car Hits Tree on London Road Near Maidstone

FATAL CRASH Man Dies After Car Hits Tree on London Road Near Maidstone

UK News
Four Men Jailed for Violent Disorder and Weapons Attack in Bilston

VIOLENT DISORDER Four Men Jailed for Violent Disorder and Weapons Attack in Bilston

UK News
UK to Ban Social Media for Under-16s in Groundbreaking Online Safety Move

CHILD SAFETY UK to Ban Social Media for Under-16s in Groundbreaking Online Safety Move

Breaking News, UK News
TV Psychic John Starkey Jailed for Sexual Assaults in Clairvoyant Sessions

PSYCHIC JAILED TV Psychic John Starkey Jailed for Sexual Assaults in Clairvoyant Sessions

UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Grantham

TEEN ARREST 15-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Grantham

UK News
Met Police Cuts Violence Against Women in London by Over Half with V100 Program

VIOLENCE DROP Met Police Cuts Violence Against Women in London by Over Half with V100 Program

UK News
Robert MacDonald Jailed for Historical Abuse in Parbold and Skelmersdale

LONG AWAITED Robert MacDonald Jailed for Historical Abuse in Parbold and Skelmersdale

UK News
US Iran Peace Deal Set For Signing In Switzerland On Friday

PEACE BREAKTHROUGH US Iran Peace Deal Set For Signing In Switzerland On Friday

UK News
Grenfell Anniversary Marks Last Year Before Demolition and Charges

JUSTICE WAIT Grenfell Anniversary Marks Last Year Before Demolition and Charges

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Staffordshire Family Demands Fresh Probe Into John Merrick’s 2013 Death

JUSTICE FIGHT Staffordshire Family Demands Fresh Probe Into John Merrick’s 2013 Death

UK News
Staffordshire Family Demands Fresh Probe Into John Merrick’s 2013 Death

Staffordshire Family Demands Fresh Probe Into John Merrick’s 2013 Death

UK News
Network Rail Apologises After Sinkholes Disrupt Rail Near Croydon

TRAVEL CHAOS Network Rail Apologises After Sinkholes Disrupt Rail Near Croydon

UK News
Network Rail Apologises After Sinkholes Disrupt Rail Near Croydon

Network Rail Apologises After Sinkholes Disrupt Rail Near Croydon

UK News
UK Asylum Appeals Backlog Hits Record 87,450 Cases in 2026

BACK LOG UK Asylum Appeals Backlog Hits Record 87,450 Cases in 2026

UK News
UK Asylum Appeals Backlog Hits Record 87,450 Cases in 2026

UK Asylum Appeals Backlog Hits Record 87,450 Cases in 2026

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Major Emergency Response at Springfield Grove SE7 in South East London

MAJOR RESPONCE Major Emergency Response at Springfield Grove SE7 in South East London

UK News
Major Emergency Response at Springfield Grove SE7 in South East London

Major Emergency Response at Springfield Grove SE7 in South East London

UK News
Erith Man Jailed for Brutal Assault Leaving Woman with Broken Cheekbone

VILE ATTACK Erith Man Jailed for Brutal Assault Leaving Woman with Broken Cheekbone

UK News
Erith Man Jailed for Brutal Assault Leaving Woman with Broken Cheekbone

Erith Man Jailed for Brutal Assault Leaving Woman with Broken Cheekbone

UK News
Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault on Teen During Crawley Arrest

POLICE CHARGE Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault on Teen During Crawley Arrest

UK News
Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault on Teen During Crawley Arrest

Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault on Teen During Crawley Arrest

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit Threatening US Iran Peace Deal

PEACE RIFT Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit Threatening US Iran Peace Deal

UK News
Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit Threatening US Iran Peace Deal

Israel Refuses Lebanon Exit Threatening US Iran Peace Deal

UK News
Brighton Man Remanded After Burglary Spree at Pubs and Home

CRIME ARREST Brighton Man Remanded After Burglary Spree at Pubs and Home

UK News
Brighton Man Remanded After Burglary Spree at Pubs and Home

Brighton Man Remanded After Burglary Spree at Pubs and Home

UK News
Police Urge Help Finding Missing Plymouth Woman Elizabeth Richards

FIND ELIZABETH Police Urge Help Finding Missing Plymouth Woman Elizabeth Richards

UK News
Police Urge Help Finding Missing Plymouth Woman Elizabeth Richards

Police Urge Help Finding Missing Plymouth Woman Elizabeth Richards

UK News
Watch Live