Right-Wing Activist Young Bob Assaulted By Mob During Immigration Debate In Manchester

Right-wing activist and auditor Young Bob, 17, was assaulted by a group of individuals while hosting a public debate stall on mass deportation and immigration in Manchester. The incident, which took place recently, saw his equipment destroyed and resulted in minor injuries that required hospital treatment.

Attack Caught On Camera

Footage circulating on social media shows Young Bob being attacked from behind and dragged to the ground. His equipment, including cameras, was damaged during the scuffle, with one camera’s battery reportedly exploding after being tampered with.

Victims Account Of Assault

Young Bob stated on X that the attack began while he was seated at his stall. He was kicked and punched, causing him to pass out during the assault. He described cuts and bruises, including a black eye and marks on his neck and back, prompting him to seek hospital care.

Police Response And Evidence

The police arrived at the scene approximately five minutes after the attack and recovered some of the damaged equipment. Young Bob is attempting to review footage from his camera’s SD card to identify the attackers. There are reports of counter-protesters from Stand Up to Racism present, who were allegedly filming and encouraging the group responsible.

Controversy And Reactions

The assault has sparked strong reactions online, with some supporting Young Bob’s views and condemning the violence, while others celebrate the attack. Despite claims of an altercation involving a female bystander, no clear evidence has been confirmed. Young Bob’s experience has fuelled further debate on immigration and political violence in Manchester.