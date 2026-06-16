Father Kills Son’s Speech Therapist in Valencia Over Toddler Dispute

A 24-year-old father allegedly murdered his two-year-old son’s speech therapist in Valencia, Spain, after finding the toddler half-naked in the clinician’s office. David G.S. handed himself in at a Burjassot police station with bloodied hands, confessing to killing the man he accused of abusing his son.

Shock At Clinic

The suspect had stepped out for a smoke break before returning to discover his toddler with trousers down and no nappy on inside the therapist’s room. He confronted the 32-year-old victim, demanding footage from the clinic’s security cameras. When refused, witnesses overheard David threatening: “Either you show me the cameras or I’ll kill you.”

Fatal Knife Attack

David then allegedly slit the therapist’s throat with a knife he was carrying. After the attack, he left his son safely at home before walking to police to confess. Officers found the victim in a pool of blood, and forensic teams sealed off the scene for investigation.

Legal Proceedings Pending

A post-mortem is due to confirm death by a slash wound causing severe blood loss. The suspect remains in custody and is expected to appear before a judge, with a prison remand likely. Court hearings will be closed, in keeping with Spanish legal procedures.

Rising Knife Violence In Spain

This killing follows a string of knife attacks across Spain. Recently, a British man was fatally stabbed near Gibraltar during a violent dispute, while earlier a brutal throat-slashing near Barcelona was caught on camera.