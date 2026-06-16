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ROBBERY PROBE Worthing Police Appeal After Man Assaulted and Robbed in Town Centre

Worthing Police Appeal After Man Assaulted and Robbed in Town Centre

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal after a man in his 40s was assaulted and robbed in Worthing town centre. The incident happened around 1.30am on Monday 25 May in the Chapel Road area as the victim walked towards the taxi rank, sustaining an injury to his right eye.

Victim Loses Personal Items

The victim’s personal belongings were stolen during the attack, including a silver iPhone in a black case and a distinctive “Dad” keyring that may assist police in identifying suspects.

Police Seek Witnesses And Footage

Officers are urging anyone in or near Chapel Road or the wider town centre at the time to come forward. They are particularly keen to receive any CCTV or mobile phone video showing suspicious behaviour.

How To Support The Investigation

Witnesses or anyone with relevant information should contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting reference number 47260129116.

Growing Concerns Over Town Centre

The attack has raised worries about late-night safety in Worthing town centre, with appeals for increased public vigilance and support to prevent similar incidents.

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