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FIRE EMERGENCY Major Fire Erupts at Waitrose Store in Hove Early Tuesday

Major Fire Erupts at Waitrose Store in Hove Early Tuesday

A major fire broke out at the Waitrose store on Nevill Road in Hove during the early hours of Tuesday morning, prompting a large emergency response. East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called at 3.46am, with fire engines from Hove, Preston Circus, and Eastbourne attending, supported by West Sussex crews. The blaze required firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to use three main jets in battle to control the fire.

Firefighters Tackle Intense Blaze

Firefighters worked through the night, moving into the damping down phase by 8am where they began cutting away damaged sections and ventilating the building with positive pressure fans. At 9am, four fire engines remained at the scene as crews continued smoke clearance and fire suppression efforts.

Emergency Services On Scene

Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended, though no casualties have been reported. Roads around Nevill Road remain closed and residents and motorists have been advised to avoid the area while the emergency response continues.

Cause Of Fire Unknown

The cause of the blaze has not been established and remains under investigation by authorities. Fire crews remain committed to securing the scene and ensuring safety in the affected area.

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