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MOB CHAOS Texas Man Cleared After Bogotá Balcony Choking Incident Sparks Mob

Texas Man Cleared After Bogotá Balcony Choking Incident Sparks Mob

  A 36-year-old Texas man was cleared by Colombian authorities after being wrongly accused of child sexual abuse during an incident in Bogotá. The allegation arose when a bystander filmed the man assisting a choking child on a balcony, sparking a violent mob and causing a three-year adoption process to be suspended. Police investigations found no evidence of abuse or criminal conduct.

False Abuse Claims

Colombian prosecutors confirmed that all forensic, physical, and psychological tests found no signs of sexual or physical violence. The man was detained following a viral video but was released once the full investigation disproved any wrongdoing.

Choking Incident Explained

Authorities clarified that the child appeared to be choking, prompting the man to take him to the balcony for fresh air. The event began after play involving objects led to a dispute between the child and his sister.

Adoption Process Impacted

The man and his wife were in the final stages of adopting the three children involved, aged four, seven, and 15. The adoption is now on hold, with officials noting the couple may reconsider after the traumatic experience.

Children Defend Family

The 15-year-old girl has supported the couple, denying any abuse during the investigation. Officials revealed the children already called the couple ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ and shared a strong emotional bond.

Astrid Cáceres, director of Colombia’s Institute for Family Welfare: “Sexual violence against children is completely ruled out.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also commented on the incident, noting the unclear specifics but emphasising the child needed fresh air due to choking.

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