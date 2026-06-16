Second Woman Dies in Brazilian Cave Rappelling Tragedy

A 59-year-old woman, Rosemary Suzart Garcia, died after falling approximately 100 feet during a cave-rappelling activity at the Spar Cave complex in Marica, Rio de Janeiro, on 14 June. The death comes days after another woman died during a separate adventure activity in São Paulo, raising urgent safety concerns about Brazil’s extreme sports attractions. Local emergency services confirmed Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to assist her.

Fatal Fall In Rio

Garcia was part of a group of 15 participants undertaking the rappelling excursion when the incident happened. Witnesses reported she was fully equipped with a helmet, gloves, and protective gear. According to police reports, the fatal fall occurred when Garcia applied insect repellent while standing on a steep incline, lost her footing, and fell. A guide nearby tried to intervene but was unable to prevent the fall due to the challenging terrain.

Location And Safety Oversight

The Spar Cave complex, a former mining site closed about 50 years ago, is known for its dramatic cliffs, a natural lake, and a cave approximately 130 feet high used for rappelling. The area is privately owned and lies within the Marica Municipal Wildlife Refuge. Authorities have stated that responsibility for regulating rappelling activities does not fall under municipal jurisdiction due to its private status.

Related Death Prompts Scrutiny

This tragedy follows the death of 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, who died after being thrown 130 feet off Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, São Paulo. Maria was not secured by a safety rope during a jump. Three instructors at that site have been charged with homicide with eventual intent. Their actions and safety procedures are under investigation.

Related Death Prompts Court

Civil police have registered Garcia’s case and conducted forensic examinations at the Spar Cave site. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of both recent deaths, as safety at Brazilian extreme sports venues remains under intense scrutiny.