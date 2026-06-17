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RAPE CHARGE Glasgow Teenager Charged With Alley Rape Appears in Court

Glasgow Teenager Charged With Alley Rape Appears in Court

A 19-year-old Glasgow man, Jebril Abdelrahman, has appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court charged with raping a woman in a Glasgow alley near Clyde Place on 31 May. The alleged attack took place at around 1am in a lane south of the River Clyde. Abdelrahman made no plea and has been remanded in custody as the investigation continues.

Co-accused Faces Assault Charge

Denison Charles, 20, also appeared in court linked to the case, charged with assault. He made no plea but was granted bail. Two additional men Arrested with Four More Held as Police Boost Patrols" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/breaking-news/the-murder-investigation-following-an-incident-in-selby-is-continuing/">arrested during the probe were later released without charge.

Police Call For Witnesses

Police Scotland confirmed they were alerted after reports of a serious sexual assault at the location. Detectives have urged anyone present in the area at the time to provide information to aid the investigation.

Investigation Is Ongoing

Authorities continue to gather evidence as the inquiry remains active.

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