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SCHEME SCRAMBLES Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

The UK’s largest Ford dealership group, Trust Ford (a subsidiary of Ford Retail Group), has been accused of urging disability benefit claimants to exploit the Motability scheme before tighter rules come into force on 1 July 2026. The company is running adverts on social media and podcasts encouraging customers to place orders now to “beat the changes” and secure current benefits amid an upcoming funding cut.

Advert Campaign Sparks Outcry

Trust Ford’s adverts warn of “major changes” including VAT hikes, higher insurance premium tax, reduced mileage allowances, increased excess fees, and new limits on replacement tyres. The ads urge potential Motability users to “lock in current mileage, benefits and costs” before the deadline arrives, featuring a countdown clock on the website and promotions via popular podcasts.

Critics Condemn Marketing Tactics

Campaigners have slammed the adverts as a reckless attempt to cash in on public money before reforms take effect. Callum McGoldrick from the TaxPayers’ Alliance said the campaign risks eroding trust in the scheme, which is designed for those with genuine mobility needs rather than a last-minute public funding grab.

Scheme Drifting From Original Purpose

Joanna Marchong of the Adam Smith Institute highlighted how Motability has expanded into a multibillion-pound market, benefiting commercial interests. She said: “When businesses start marketing government-backed benefits like retail sales, it shows how far the scheme has drifted from its purpose to support disabled people’s independence.”

Motability Faces Growing Reform Pressure

The scheme currently accounts for one in five new car sales in Britain and includes claimants with conditions such as anxiety and back pain. Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately criticised the current setup: “Motability vehicles are meant for seriously disabled people who would otherwise be stuck at home — not for anyone who fancies a shiny new taxpayer-funded car.”

Government Response

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said Motability Operations independently administers the scheme, and dealers handle their own marketing. They confirmed ongoing reforms aiming to save taxpayers £1 billion over five years while protecting support for disabled people.

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