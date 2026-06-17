Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Staying connected while travelling internationally used to be straightforward for British travellers. Before Brexit, UK residents benefited from the same free roaming rights as EU citizens, meaning a trip to France, Spain, or Italy cost nothing extra for data. That arrangement ended in January 2021, and four years later, many UK travellers still do not fully understand what changed, what it costs them, or what the most practical alternatives are.

What Roaming Charges Look Like in 2025

UK carrier roaming charges vary significantly by destination and by plan. Within Europe, daily roaming passes from the major carriers typically range from £1.99 to £6 per day, depending on the provider. In countries outside Europe, charges are generally higher: the US, Australia, Japan, and popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean and Southeast Asia attract daily fees of £5 to £15 on most standard UK plans.

On a two-week family holiday, roaming charges across multiple phones can add £50 to £200 to the monthly bill before a single international call is made. For solo travellers, the impact is smaller but still meaningful across a longer trip.

What an eSIM Is and How It Solves the Problem

For UK travellers who want to avoid roaming charges entirely, the most practical solution that has emerged in recent years is the travel eSIM. If you are not familiar with the technology, Holafly has a clear explanation of what is an eSIM that covers the fundamentals without requiring a technical background.

The short version is this. An eSIM is a digital SIM card built into your phone that you activate by scanning a QR code. Instead of inserting a physical card, you download a carrier profile wirelessly. Once active, it works identically to a physical SIM: calls, texts, and data all function normally.

For international travel, this means you can purchase a data plan from a travel-focused provider before you leave the UK, scan the QR code from home, and arrive at your destination already connected to a local network. Your UK number stays active on your physical SIM for calls and texts. The eSIM handles data at a flat rate, with no daily fees or bill surprises at the end of the month.