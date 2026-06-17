Wiltshire Police Seek Amesbury Surron Electric Motorcycle Rider

Wiltshire Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a rider of a Surron electric motorcycle seen dangerously riding on the pavement of Countess Road in Amesbury on June 12 at around 5pm. The rider performed wheelies towards oncoming pedestrians and vehicles, narrowly missing a dog walker before riding onto the grass at Lords Walk.

Reckless Riding Alarms Locals

The incident is part of a series of dangerous riding reports in Amesbury and nearby Bulford, causing growing concern among residents and police.

Police Call For Witnesses

PCSO Mark Douse highlighted the force’s commitment to public safety: “Creating safer public spaces for all remains a priority for the force, and we are really keen to identify this rider.”

How To Help Identify a Rider