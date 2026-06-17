Woman Confronts Bike Thief Cutting Lock on Portobello Road

A brave woman stopped an attempted bike theft on Portobello Road in Notting Hill, West London, late on 14 June. She spotted a masked man using a saw to cut through a bike lock and confronted him, shouting and calling him a “criminal” while he tried to steal the bike, according to video footage shared online.

Masked Man Interrupted

The footage shows the quick-thinking passer-by yelling “get a job” at the suspect, who then abandoned the bike despite partially cutting through the lock. Instead, the man was seen hopping on a nearby Santander Cycle and riding off, making a rude gesture towards the woman as he left.

Viral Video Sparks Praise

The clip filmed on Portobello Road has gone viral, amassing more than 45,000 views. Viewers praised the woman’s bravery and quick action to deter the theft, with comments highlighting the importance of public vigilance in busy urban areas.

Ongoing Issue In London

Bike theft remains a common problem across London’s busy streets, particularly affecting public cycle schemes like Santander Cycles, also known as Boris Bikes. Incidents like this show how community intervention can disrupt crime.

Community Reaction

Social media users reacted strongly, with some criticising local authorities, while others simply welcomed the thief’s failure to steal the bike. The video underlines ongoing concerns about crime prevention and public safety in city neighbourhoods.