Police Appeal To Find Luciano Urbano Wanted For Kidnapping In Stourbridge

West Mercia Police have issued an urgent appeal to find 56-year-old Luciano Urbano, wanted in connection with a kidnapping case. Urbano has strong links to the Stourbridge area, West Midlands, and officers say public help is vital to locating him.

Wanted Man Luciano Urbano

Urbano is a prime suspect in a serious kidnapping investigation. His current whereabouts are unknown, prompting a public alert to assist police efforts.

Stourbridge Connection

Luciano Urbano is believed to have ties within Stourbridge, and local residents are urged to be vigilant and report any sightings or relevant information.

How To Help the Police

Call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 22/50680/26

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Submit information safely via the Crimestoppers website

Police Seek Public Support

Officers stress the importance of community assistance to locate Urbano and bring the kidnapping case to a swift resolution.