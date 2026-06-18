FIFA Invites Korean YouTuber After Racist Gesture at Mexico World Cup

South Korean YouTuber Yoon Su-jin, known as InoCat, has been officially invited by FIFA to attend the South Korea vs Mexico World Cup group stage match in Guadalajara. This follows a racist incident last week where a Mexican man made a slanted-eye gesture behind her during a livestream, sparking widespread outrage. The incident gained international attention, highlighting issues of racism during the global football event.

Racist Gesture Sparks Outrage

While celebrating South Korea’s 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic on her livestream, InoCat was targeted by Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, the president of a Mexican engineering guild. He made the offensive gesture visible to her 6.6 million YouTube followers and 2.3 million TikTok fans. The backlash was immediate and intense, driving calls for accountability.

Public Apology And Fallout

Miramontes issued a public apology following the social media storm but faced severe consequences. He was dismissed from his leadership position and banned from World Cup ticketing by FIFA. The swift response signalled zero tolerance for racist behaviour connected to the tournament.

FIFA’s Message Of Inclusion

FIFA has positioned InoCat at the centre of a global message promoting unity and respect. Her invitation to the June 18 match coincides with the UN International Day for Countering Hate Speech. FIFA plans to partner with her at the stadium to broadcast messages fostering inclusion during the World Cup event.

Victory For Inocat

From victim to advocate, InoCat’s viral profile has grown stronger since the incident. Her presence at the match underscores a commitment by FIFA to support victims of racism and challenge discriminatory behaviour in sport.