Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

RACISM REBOUND FIFA Invites Korean YouTuber After Racist Gesture at Mexico World Cup

FIFA Invites Korean YouTuber After Racist Gesture at Mexico World Cup

South Korean YouTuber Yoon Su-jin, known as InoCat, has been officially invited by FIFA to attend the South Korea vs Mexico World Cup group stage match in Guadalajara. This follows a racist incident last week where a Mexican man made a slanted-eye gesture behind her during a livestream, sparking widespread outrage. The incident gained international attention, highlighting issues of racism during the global football event.

Racist Gesture Sparks Outrage

While celebrating South Korea’s 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic on her livestream, InoCat was targeted by Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, the president of a Mexican engineering guild. He made the offensive gesture visible to her 6.6 million YouTube followers and 2.3 million TikTok fans. The backlash was immediate and intense, driving calls for accountability.

Public Apology And Fallout

Miramontes issued a public apology following the social media storm but faced severe consequences. He was dismissed from his leadership position and banned from World Cup ticketing by FIFA. The swift response signalled zero tolerance for racist behaviour connected to the tournament.

FIFA’s Message Of Inclusion

FIFA has positioned InoCat at the centre of a global message promoting unity and respect. Her invitation to the June 18 match coincides with the UN International Day for Countering Hate Speech. FIFA plans to partner with her at the stadium to broadcast messages fostering inclusion during the World Cup event.

Victory For Inocat

From victim to advocate, InoCat’s viral profile has grown stronger since the incident. Her presence at the match underscores a commitment by FIFA to support victims of racism and challenge discriminatory behaviour in sport.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

WOMAN GRABBED Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

UK News
Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

WAREHOUSE BLAZE Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

UK News
Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Court News, UK News
Norwich Teen Led Family Cannabis Empire From Age 14

DRUGS EMPIRE Norwich Teen Led Family Cannabis Empire From Age 14

Court News, UK News

FIRE ALERT Huge Fire Rips Through Erith Scrapyard Causing Thick Smoke

Breaking News, UK News
Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Dagenham Home

POLICE PROBE Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Dagenham Home

UK News

RECKLESS NEAR MISS Wiltshire Police Seek Amesbury Surron Electric Motorcycle Rider

UK News
Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

COUNCILLOR FURY Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

UK News
£23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

MENTAL HEALTH £23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

UK News
Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

UK News
Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

TRAGIC NEWS Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

UK News
Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

UK News
Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

POLICE RAID Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

UK News
Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal After Sexual Assault on Elizabeth Line Train in London

LIZZY LINE SEX ATTACK Police Appeal After Sexual Assault on Elizabeth Line Train in London

UK News
Police Appeal After Sexual Assault on Elizabeth Line Train in London

Police Appeal After Sexual Assault on Elizabeth Line Train in London

UK News
Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

TUBE FLASHER Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

UK News
Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

UK News
Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

HACKER JAILED Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

UK News
Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Lee Andrews Has Been Released From His Prison & His Hairline Has Suddenly Grown Back

JAIL RELEASE Lee Andrews Has Been Released From His Prison & His Hairline Has Suddenly Grown Back

UK News
Lee Andrews Has Been Released From His Prison & His Hairline Has Suddenly Grown Back

Lee Andrews Has Been Released From His Prison & His Hairline Has Suddenly Grown Back

UK News
Indian Tourist Dies After Central Park Horse-Drawn Carriage Bolts

HORSE CHAOS Indian Tourist Dies After Central Park Horse-Drawn Carriage Bolts

UK News
Indian Tourist Dies After Central Park Horse-Drawn Carriage Bolts

Indian Tourist Dies After Central Park Horse-Drawn Carriage Bolts

UK News
FIFA Invites Korean YouTuber After Racist Gesture at Mexico World Cup

RACISM REBOUND FIFA Invites Korean YouTuber After Racist Gesture at Mexico World Cup

UK News
FIFA Invites Korean YouTuber After Racist Gesture at Mexico World Cup

FIFA Invites Korean YouTuber After Racist Gesture at Mexico World Cup

UK News
Watch Live