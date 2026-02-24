Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

‘Croydon War’ TikTok Trend Sparks School Scare Across London

A viral TikTok video titled “Croydon War” is stirring alarm across London. The clip urges...

Published: 10:16 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 11:18 am February 24, 2026

A viral TikTok video titled “Croydon War” is stirring alarm across London. The clip urges students from Years 9 to 11 to gather armed with everyday school items – scissors, compasses, and rulers – as if preparing for a showdown.

Rival Boroughs Gear Up for ‘Battle’

The craze has spread like wildfire from Croydon to boroughs including Hackney, Camden, and Greenwich. Each area is reportedly organising its own version of the event, fuelling competitive tension rather than a friendly meet-up.

The first confirmed event is set for Friday, February 27, with more follow-up gatherings planned, though locations remain under wraps.

Schools on Alert as Police Step In

Greenwich schools caught in the mix include Thomas Tallis School, The John Roan School, and Royal Greenwich Trust School. Authorities have made it clear they are taking no chances.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers will patrol around these schools on the event dates to keep a close eye on proceedings.

“We’re aware of social media posts circulating, and we are in close contact with schools across various London boroughs to offer reassurance,” said a police spokesperson. “Officers will be visible around the schools named at the start and end of the day, and we will respond firmly to any reports of violence or disorder.”

Community Urged to Stay Vigilant

Council reps, neighbourhood safety chairs, and youth centres are pulling resources to provide safe spaces and coordinate efforts with police.

Parents in Greenwich are being urged to:

  • Check their children’s whereabouts
  • Encourage them to go straight home after school
  • Where possible, collect them in person

London communities are on high alert as this “war” threatens to boil over. The message is clear: safety first, and stay vigilant.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

GANG BUST £500K Stolen Goods Gang Busted in High-Stakes Fraud

UK News

COCAINE STASH Father and Son Busted for Running Drug Empire from Clacton Furniture Shop

UK News

TRAPPED BY WATER Driver’s Close Call as Tesla Gets Stuck in Flooded Ford

Crime, UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS Hay Bale Blaze Brings Chaos to Gravesend Road

UK News

DEADLY ATTACK Teenager Stabbed to Death in Coventry Named as Michael Ababio

UK News

MISCONDUCT ARREST Peter Mandelson Arrested in Shocking Public Misconduct Probe

London, UK News, Wiltshire

TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE M1 Shuts After Car and Trailer Smash, M27 Faces Lane Closures

UK News, Wiltshire

Man Charged with Murder After Baby Dies in Ramsgate

UK News

POLICE INCIDENT Emergency Services Descend Near University of Bradford

UK News

FIRST PICTURE Portsmouth Mother and Daughter Killed in Horror A3 Crash

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Man Admits Murder of Ex-Partner in Warrington

Crime, UK News

Man Admits Murder of Ex-Partner in Warrington

Crime, UK News

MIGRANT STING Vietnamese People Smugglers Busted in UK Migrant Sting

London, UK News

Vietnamese People Smugglers Busted in UK Migrant Sting

London, UK News

MACHETE ATTACK Man Locked Up for Machete Mayhem in Bolton

Crime, UK News

Man Locked Up for Machete Mayhem in Bolton

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

GUILTY PLEA Senior Nurse Caught Sexually Assaulting Four Colleagues at Queen’s Hospital

UK News

Senior Nurse Caught Sexually Assaulting Four Colleagues at Queen’s Hospital

UK News

TIGHT LIPPED Ex-Government Minister Arrested in Misconduct Probe released on Bail

Breaking News, London, UK News, Wiltshire

Ex-Government Minister Arrested in Misconduct Probe released on Bail

Breaking News, London, UK News, Wiltshire

Suspected Rapist Blunder: Freed by Mistake, Flees UK Before Trial

UK News

Suspected Rapist Blunder: Freed by Mistake, Flees UK Before Trial

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Jailed for Six Years in Oxford Crack Cocaine Bust

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed for Six Years in Oxford Crack Cocaine Bust

UK News

POLICE STAND OFF Baby Kidnapper Brought Down Without a Shot Fired

Crime, UK News

Baby Kidnapper Brought Down Without a Shot Fired

Crime, UK News

FATAL STABBING Two Men Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Winson Green

Crime, UK News

Two Men Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Winson Green

Crime, UK News
Watch Live