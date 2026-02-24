‘Croydon War’ TikTok Trend Sparks School Scare Across London

A viral TikTok video titled “Croydon War” is stirring alarm across London. The clip urges students from Years 9 to 11 to gather armed with everyday school items – scissors, compasses, and rulers – as if preparing for a showdown.

Rival Boroughs Gear Up for ‘Battle’

The craze has spread like wildfire from Croydon to boroughs including Hackney, Camden, and Greenwich. Each area is reportedly organising its own version of the event, fuelling competitive tension rather than a friendly meet-up.

The first confirmed event is set for Friday, February 27, with more follow-up gatherings planned, though locations remain under wraps.

Schools on Alert as Police Step In

Greenwich schools caught in the mix include Thomas Tallis School, The John Roan School, and Royal Greenwich Trust School. Authorities have made it clear they are taking no chances.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers will patrol around these schools on the event dates to keep a close eye on proceedings.

“We’re aware of social media posts circulating, and we are in close contact with schools across various London boroughs to offer reassurance,” said a police spokesperson. “Officers will be visible around the schools named at the start and end of the day, and we will respond firmly to any reports of violence or disorder.”

Community Urged to Stay Vigilant

Council reps, neighbourhood safety chairs, and youth centres are pulling resources to provide safe spaces and coordinate efforts with police.

Parents in Greenwich are being urged to:

Check their children’s whereabouts

Encourage them to go straight home after school

Where possible, collect them in person

London communities are on high alert as this “war” threatens to boil over. The message is clear: safety first, and stay vigilant.