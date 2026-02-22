Man Found Dead in Southampton Park as Emergency Crews Swarm Scene

Emergency services swarmed Bursledon in Southampton this morning after the body of a man was discovered in a local park. Police and paramedics descended on Le Marechal Avenue near Kestrel Park following the tragic find.

Tragic Discovery in Kestrel Park

At around 8:30am, officers located the body of a man in his 30s in Kestrel Park, off Le Marechal Avenue. Hampshire Police confirmed the death, stressing it is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “At 8.30am today officers located the body of a man in his 30s in Kestrel Park. The death is not being treated as suspicious. The man’s next of kin has been informed and supported by officers. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Heavy Emergency Services Presence

Two ambulances, an ambulance car, and three police vehicles were spotted near the wooded area and local play park.

Officers and paramedics arrived shortly after 8:50am.

Hampshire Police continue to investigate the incident.

Community Left in Shock

Residents remain stunned as emergency crews maintain a large presence in the quiet Hampshire suburb. Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch as they prepare the case for the coroner.