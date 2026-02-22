Man Found Dead in Southampton Park as Emergency Crews Swarm Scene

Emergency services swarmed Bursledon in Southampton this morning after the body of a man was discovered in a local park. Police and paramedics descended on Le Marechal Avenue near Kestrel Park following the tragic find.
Tragic Discovery in Kestrel Park
At around 8:30am, officers located the body of a man in his 30s in Kestrel Park, off Le Marechal Avenue. Hampshire Police confirmed the death, stressing it is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesperson said: “At 8.30am today officers located the body of a man in his 30s in Kestrel Park. The death is not being treated as suspicious. The man’s next of kin has been informed and supported by officers. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”
Heavy Emergency Services Presence
- Two ambulances, an ambulance car, and three police vehicles were spotted near the wooded area and local play park.
- Officers and paramedics arrived shortly after 8:50am.
- Hampshire Police continue to investigate the incident.
Community Left in Shock
Residents remain stunned as emergency crews maintain a large presence in the quiet Hampshire suburb. Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch as they prepare the case for the coroner.