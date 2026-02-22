Watch Live
Man Found Dead in Southampton Park as Emergency Crews Swarm Scene

  Emergency services swarmed Bursledon in Southampton this morning after the body of a man...

Published: 1:00 pm February 22, 2026
Updated: 1:45 pm February 22, 2026

 

Emergency services swarmed Bursledon in Southampton this morning after the body of a man was discovered in a local park. Police and paramedics descended on Le Marechal Avenue near Kestrel Park following the tragic find.

Tragic Discovery in Kestrel Park

At around 8:30am, officers located the body of a man in his 30s in Kestrel Park, off Le Marechal Avenue. Hampshire Police confirmed the death, stressing it is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “At 8.30am today officers located the body of a man in his 30s in Kestrel Park. The death is not being treated as suspicious. The man’s next of kin has been informed and supported by officers. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Heavy Emergency Services Presence

  • Two ambulances, an ambulance car, and three police vehicles were spotted near the wooded area and local play park.
  • Officers and paramedics arrived shortly after 8:50am.
  • Hampshire Police continue to investigate the incident.

Community Left in Shock

Residents remain stunned as emergency crews maintain a large presence in the quiet Hampshire suburb. Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch as they prepare the case for the coroner.

Topics :Fatalities

