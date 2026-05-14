Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Belvedere Man Jailed for Strangling Second Woman After Abuse Uncovered

Belvedere Man Jailed for Strangling Second Woman After Abuse Uncovered

Reice Bennett, 28, from Belvedere, was sentenced to an additional 21 months in jail on May 8 after pleading guilty to two counts of strangulation against a second woman. The case highlights failures in communication, as the victim was unaware of Bennett’s prior violent history when they began dating.

Victim Left In Dark

The second victim, who asked to remain anonymous, revealed she did not know about Bennett’s previous violent offence against Eloise Bennett until after their relationship ended. She had believed legal issues concerned child custody rather than serious domestic abuse. She urged women to use the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (Clare’s Law) to check their partners’ histories.

Chilling Strangulation Attacks

According to court details, Bennett strangled the victim twice. The first attack occurred in September 2024 in a lift returning from a party. He strangled her again outside their flat, warning her not to tell anyone. In January 2025, he strangled her a third time during a verbal dispute, pressed her eye, and muffled her screams with a blanket.

Previous Abuse Against Eloise Bennett

Earlier, Bennett had been convicted of violently abusing Eloise Bennett between July 2022 and February 2023. He had strangled her until she blacked out, assaulted her with a belt, and inflicted multiple injuries. Originally sentenced to a two-year suspended term, the sentence was increased to three years after intervention by the Attorney General.

Judicial Response And Mitigation

Judge Christopher Grout imposed a consecutive 21-month sentence on Bennett for his new offences. Defence counsel highlighted Bennett’s troubled childhood and evidence of efforts to avoid reoffending. Prosecutors noted the abuse towards the second victim developed after their relationship began.

Support And Awareness

The victim described feeling like a “shell of herself” during the relationship and wishes more women knew about Clare’s Law before getting involved with potentially dangerous partners. For help, individuals can contact Samaritans for support at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Renew Appeal to Find Wanted Man Iain Danks in Dorset

POLICE MANHUNT Police Renew Appeal to Find Wanted Man Iain Danks in Dorset

UK News
Belvedere Man Jailed for Strangling Second Woman After Abuse Uncovered

STABBED TO DEATH Man Admits Murder of Cambridge Hostel Resident Liam Rush

UK News
Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

MASSIVE STASH Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

UK News
Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

JUSTICE SERVED Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

UK News
Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

POLICE TRIAL Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

UK News
Westcliff Flat Fire Leaves Nine Homeless After Lit Cigarette Sparks Blaze

SWIFT RESPONCE Westcliff Flat Fire Leaves Nine Homeless After Lit Cigarette Sparks Blaze

UK News
Hampshire Police Seek Men Over Southampton Hammer Assault

VIOLENT ASSAULT Hampshire Police Seek Men Over Southampton Hammer Assault

UK News
West Midlands Police Seek Witness After Wolverhampton Assault

STREET ATTACK West Midlands Police Seek Witness After Wolverhampton Assault

UK News
Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

POLICE HUNT Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

UK News
Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

FUGTIVE ARREST Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

ABDUCTION AND ARREST Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

UK News
Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

UK News
Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

PRISON SENTANCE Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

UK News
Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

UK News
Managing Global Competitions Bets Without Burnout

Managing Global Competitions Bets Without Burnout

UK News
Managing Global Competitions Bets Without Burnout

Managing Global Competitions Bets Without Burnout

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

HISTORIC UNLOCK Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

UK News
Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

UK News
British Man Found Drinking in Milan Bar During Hantavirus Quarantine

PRETTY SLOPPY British Man Found Drinking in Milan Bar During Hantavirus Quarantine

UK News
British Man Found Drinking in Milan Bar During Hantavirus Quarantine

British Man Found Drinking in Milan Bar During Hantavirus Quarantine

UK News
Buried WWII bombs removed from ground in Thamesmead

BOMB ALERT Buried WWII bombs removed from ground in Thamesmead

UK News
Buried WWII bombs removed from ground in Thamesmead

Buried WWII bombs removed from ground in Thamesmead

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

MURDER ARREST Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

UK News
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

UK News
Kent Police Sergeant Saves US Officer from Armed Attack in Nashville

POLICE HERO Kent Police Sergeant Saves US Officer from Armed Attack in Nashville

UK News
Kent Police Sergeant Saves US Officer from Armed Attack in Nashville

Kent Police Sergeant Saves US Officer from Armed Attack in Nashville

UK News
The Silent Conversation in the Casino: Body Language Between Dealer and Player

The Silent Conversation in the Casino: Body Language Between Dealer and Player

UK News
The Silent Conversation in the Casino: Body Language Between Dealer and Player

The Silent Conversation in the Casino: Body Language Between Dealer and Player

UK News
Watch Live