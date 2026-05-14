Belvedere Man Jailed for Strangling Second Woman After Abuse Uncovered

Reice Bennett, 28, from Belvedere, was sentenced to an additional 21 months in jail on May 8 after pleading guilty to two counts of strangulation against a second woman. The case highlights failures in communication, as the victim was unaware of Bennett’s prior violent history when they began dating.

Victim Left In Dark

The second victim, who asked to remain anonymous, revealed she did not know about Bennett’s previous violent offence against Eloise Bennett until after their relationship ended. She had believed legal issues concerned child custody rather than serious domestic abuse. She urged women to use the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (Clare’s Law) to check their partners’ histories.

Chilling Strangulation Attacks

According to court details, Bennett strangled the victim twice. The first attack occurred in September 2024 in a lift returning from a party. He strangled her again outside their flat, warning her not to tell anyone. In January 2025, he strangled her a third time during a verbal dispute, pressed her eye, and muffled her screams with a blanket.

Previous Abuse Against Eloise Bennett

Earlier, Bennett had been convicted of violently abusing Eloise Bennett between July 2022 and February 2023. He had strangled her until she blacked out, assaulted her with a belt, and inflicted multiple injuries. Originally sentenced to a two-year suspended term, the sentence was increased to three years after intervention by the Attorney General.

Judicial Response And Mitigation

Judge Christopher Grout imposed a consecutive 21-month sentence on Bennett for his new offences. Defence counsel highlighted Bennett’s troubled childhood and evidence of efforts to avoid reoffending. Prosecutors noted the abuse towards the second victim developed after their relationship began.

Support And Awareness

The victim described feeling like a “shell of herself” during the relationship and wishes more women knew about Clare’s Law before getting involved with potentially dangerous partners. For help, individuals can contact Samaritans for support at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.