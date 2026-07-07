Wakefield Officers Honoured in Parliament for Tackling ASB

Neighbourhood officers from Wakefield Central East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were honoured at Parliament last week for their outstanding work tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB). Invited by Wakefield and Rothwell MP Simon Lightwood, the team received the prestigious Problem Solving Team of the Year award at the 2026 Resolve ASB Awards.

National Award Recognition

Led by Sergeant Cat Hardwick, the Wakefield NPT secured the national award thanks to tailored problem-solving, demand management, and safeguarding initiatives across their community. Their efforts not only resulted in multiple arrests but also protected vulnerable individuals and delivered meaningful outcomes.

Innovative Offender Management

The team utilised civil enforcement powers such as Closure Orders, Community Behaviour Orders, Public Space Protection Orders, and Gang Injunctions. These innovative strategies helped effectively manage offenders and safeguard the Wakefield community.

Parliament Visit Highlights

The officers enjoyed a tour of the Houses of Parliament, including a visit to 10 Downing Street. They were personally congratulated with a card from Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, marking their accomplishment on a national platform.

Local Leaders Praise

Wakefield NPT Inspector Paul Fraser expressed pride in the team’s commitment: “I could not be more proud of these officers and it is right they receive this praise.” He also thanked MP Simon Lightwood and his Chief of Staff Ellie James for hosting the memorable visit. Inspector Fraser emphasised the ongoing impact, adding, “The Wakefield East ward has its challenges but these officers show time and again that neighbourhood policing works, reducing crime and safeguarding vulnerable people.”