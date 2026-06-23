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STALKING SENTANCE Horsham Man Jailed Over Stalking and Bali Kidnap Threats

Horsham Man Jailed Over Stalking and Bali Kidnap Threats

Rob Keating, 40, from Horsham, was handed a hospital order after being found guilty of two stalking offences involving fear of violence. The Portsmouth Crown Court trial revealed Keating had harassed a travel influencer online before travelling to Bali to try to locate her. The case spanned from June 2022 to his conviction in May 2025, highlighting serious stalking and threats linked to the victim’s location in Bali.

Relentless Online Harassment

Keating initiated contact via Instagram, bombarding the woman with messages. After being blocked, he accessed her personal email and sent hundreds of emails and videos over six months. This included screenshots revealing he hacked her Instagram through secret accounts.

Disturbing Threats And Violence

In December 2022, Keating’s threats escalated to kidnap and rape, accompanied by videos, a photo of a body in a suitcase, and links threatening harm. He also advertised his plans to travel to Bali, where the victim lived, and showed proof of flights and a visa.

Stalking In Bali Uncovered

The harassment turned physical when the victim’s friends spotted Keating near her Bali address. Fearing for her safety, she fled and contacted local police before leaving the country. Keating’s obsession was clear through photos taken at locations the woman frequented.

Final Arrest And Conviction

Keating was first arrested in March 2023 at Gatwick Airport but continued harassment, posting videos and Bali flight details online. A second arrest in November 2024 led to his trial and conviction in May 2025. Psychiatrists assessed him before sentencing in June 2026.

Sentenced To Hospital Order

Keating was sentenced under the Mental Health Act to a Hospital Order with no time limit, alongside a Restriction Order and an indefinite restraining order against the victim to protect her safety.

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