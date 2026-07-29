Serial Killer Who Murdered Two Homeless Men and Prison Cellmate Will Die Behind Bars

A serial killer who murdered two homeless men before strangling his prison cellmate while awaiting trial has been told he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. James Desborough, 40, was convicted of murdering Claudio Aquilino, 57, and Daniel Coleman, 43, before dismembering and concealing their bodies in woodland near his cabin in Sticker, Cornwall. Desborough was already serving a life sentence after murdering his prison cellmate, Steven Kempster, 65, at HMP Exeter while on remand awaiting trial for the double murder.

Bodies Dismembered and Hidden

A jury at Winchester Crown Court heard Desborough killed both men, who had previously lived with him at a homeless hostel in Newquay. Prosecutors said the victims were last seen alive in Desborough’s company before disappearing. Police later discovered 1,900 burnt bone fragments believed to belong to Claudio Aquilino in woodland at Paramoor Woods, where Desborough lived in a remote cabin. Parts of Daniel Coleman’s dismembered body, including his torso, legs and feet, were recovered from a shallow grave nearby.

Stole Victims’ Money

The court heard that after killing the two men, Desborough accessed their bank accounts and spent their money on alcohol and drugs while telling others they had left Cornwall. Prosecutor Ahmed Hossain KC told jurors the defendant murdered both men, dismembered their bodies, attempted to burn and bury the remains and then sought to conceal his crimes.

Prison Cellmate Murdered While Awaiting Trial

Before standing trial for the double murders, Desborough strangled his prison cellmate, Steven Kempster, at HMP Exeter. He had already received a life sentence for that killing before being convicted of the two Cornwall murders.

Police Reviewing Other Deaths

Detectives are now reviewing the deaths of four other people who were living at the same homeless hostel at the same time as Desborough to determine whether there are any further links requiring investigation.

Jury Rejects Defence

During the trial, Desborough denied murdering either man, claiming their deaths were a “series of unfortunate circumstances”. He admitted using the victims’ money but insisted they had been friends. Jurors rejected his account and found him guilty following a five-week trial.

Chilling Evidence

The court heard Desborough was a fan of the television series Dexter, with prosecutors saying he particularly enjoyed scenes depicting dismemberment. Investigators also recovered handwritten notes from his cabin referring to himself as “a killer” and containing references to a “Kill Zone” and “Operational Spheres”. The convictions mean Desborough will spend the remainder of his life in prison for the murders of Claudio Aquilino, Daniel Coleman and Steven Kempster.