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MURDER Husband Admits Murdering Wife After Stabbing Her 40 Times as She Tried to Escape Years of Alleged Abuse

Husband Admits Murdering Wife After Stabbing Her 40 Times as She Tried to Escape Years of Alleged Abuse

A controlling husband has admitted murdering his wife after chasing her into the street and stabbing her around 40 times as she tried to leave their family home, a court has heard. Syed Ahmad, 45, changed his plea to guilty during his murder trial at Manchester Crown Court, admitting the killing of his wife, Anam Rafay, at their home in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester. He is due to be sentenced on Friday, 31 July, and faces a mandatory life sentence.

Marriage Marked by Control

Prosecutors told the court that Ms Rafay had lived under years of coercive and controlling behaviour after marrying Ahmad in Pakistan at the age of 16 before moving to the UK. The court heard she was subjected to strict household rules, expected to complete all domestic chores, eat only after everyone else and account for her movements. Ahmad was also alleged to have monitored her mobile phone, followed her to work and isolated her from friends. Colleagues described Ms Rafay as appearing frightened and exhausted, with some recalling she had expressed fears that Ahmad would kill her if she attempted to leave him.

Attempt to Start a New Life

In 2025, Ms Rafay began communicating with another man on TikTok before deciding to end her marriage. The court heard she sought divorce mediation, served Ahmad with divorce papers and attempted to rebuild her life away from his control. Although Ahmad persuaded her to give him “one more chance”, prosecutors said his behaviour did not change.

Fatal Attack Outside Family Home

On 27 January 2026, following another argument, Ms Rafay attempted to flee the property. The court heard Ahmad chased after her before launching a sustained knife attack, inflicting approximately 40 stab wounds to her neck, torso, arms and legs. Despite collapsing, the attack continued. Medical evidence confirmed Ms Rafay died from cardiac arrest caused by the extensive stab injuries. Witnesses told the court Ahmad appeared calm following the attack.

Guilty Plea During Trial

Ahmad had initially denied murder, claiming he acted in self-defence after hearing a voice telling him his wife was going to attack him. However, after two weeks of prosecution evidence, including witness testimony, medical evidence and details of Ms Rafay’s repeated attempts to leave the relationship, he changed his plea and admitted murder.

Sentencing This Week

Ahmad has been remanded in custody and will return to Manchester Crown Court on Friday, 31 July, for sentencing. The court heard Ms Rafay’s family had entrusted her future to Ahmad’s family when she married as a teenager, believing she would be cared for. Instead, prosecutors said she spent years trying to escape an abusive relationship before being killed as she attempted to gain her freedom. Support is available for anyone affected by domestic abuse through the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or by visiting the appropriate support services if it is safe to do so.

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