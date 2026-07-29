Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Property in Huddersfield

Two men have been arrested after a suspected firearms discharge damaged a property in Huddersfield, prompting a major police investigation. Officers were called to Friar Place, in the Bradley area of Kirklees, at around 8.42pm on Tuesday 28 July following reports that windows at a property had been damaged in what is believed to have been a firearms incident. No injuries were reported.

Two Arrested

Specialist officers from West Yorkshire Police attended the scene and, following enquiries, arrested:

An 18-year-old man

A 23-year-old man

Both have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in a public place and remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

Major Investigation Underway

The investigation is being led by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET). Detective Chief Inspector Tom Hilyer said:

“Firearms offences are treated extremely seriously, and I can reassure residents a full investigation is taking place to determine the circumstances of what occurred.

“We have made arrests and are appealing for information and footage regarding any suspicious activity on Friar Place just prior to the incident yesterday evening.”

Appeal for Witnesses

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area around the time of the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101 or using the live chat service on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13260430043. Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The investigation remains ongoing.