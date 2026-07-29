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SERIOUS COLLISION Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

A boy has been left in a critical condition after a two-car collision in Birmingham that prompted a major emergency response. West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Sisefield Road and Primrose Hill in Kings Norton shortly before 6pm on Tuesday following multiple 999 calls reporting the collision. Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma team, a critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Boy Suffers Cardiac Arrest

When crews arrived, they found an off-duty nurse and police officers performing CPR on the boy, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved. Ambulance staff immediately took over resuscitation efforts, administering advanced life support before successfully restarting his heart. The boy was then taken by land ambulance under blue lights to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Driver Taken to Hospital

The driver of the same vehicle, a woman, was assessed at the scene and found to have sustained injuries not believed to be serious. She was treated by paramedics before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further assessment.

Minor Injuries in Second Vehicle

The occupants of the second vehicle, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries. After being assessed by ambulance crews, both were left in the care of police officers at the scene.

Ambulance Service Statement

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said:

“When ambulance staff arrived, they found an off-duty nurse and police colleagues performing CPR on a boy, a passenger from one of the vehicles involved.

“The team of ambulance staff quickly took over resuscitation efforts to administer advanced life support which successfully restarted his heart.

“The boy was rapidly conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights and sirens to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further emergency care.

“The driver of the same car, a woman, was assessed and found with injuries not believed to be serious. She was treated on scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

“Two occupants of the second car, a man and woman, were assessed and found to have sustained minor injuries. Both were left in the care of police colleagues.”

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact the investigating force.

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