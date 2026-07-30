Man Convicted After 100-Year-Old Church Eagle Stolen and Returned to Devon Parish

A man has admitted handling stolen goods after a historic 100-year-old wooden eagle was stolen from a Devon church before being recovered and restored to its rightful place. The hand-carved eagle lectern was stolen from St Paul’s Church in Yelverton in May 2025 after being sawn from its pedestal in an attack that shocked the local community.

Community Appeal Leads to Breakthrough

Following the theft, officers from Devon & Cornwall Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team in Tavistock worked alongside St Paul’s Church to launch a public appeal on social media and carry out enquiries in the local area. The appeal prompted two witnesses to come forward, while an anonymous phone call later led police to the eagle’s whereabouts. The historic lectern was recovered just days after it disappeared.

Man Pleads Guilty

Thomas Brumby, 49, of Plymouth, was arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage shortly after the eagle was found. Following further enquiries, Brumby appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on 23 July 2026, where he pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods. He is due to be sentenced later this year.

Police Praise Community Support

Sergeant Tom Ottley, who leads neighbourhood policing teams in Tavistock and Okehampton, said:

“We’re pleased that the efforts of the neighbourhood policing team in Tavistock have led to a charge and that the Eagle has been rightfully returned to St Paul’s Church.

“I would like to thank the people of Yelverton for their support – this wouldn’t have been possible without the information they provided to us.

“I hope that this outcome offers reassurance to the local community and sends a clear message that criminal activity that threatens our valuable history will not be tolerated.”

Church Welcomes Eagle Home

Rector Andrew Thomas said the theft had deeply affected the church community. He said:

“Our whole church community was shocked and deeply saddened by the damage and theft of a valuable and significant piece of our church furniture.

“We are pleased that a charge has been authorised and recompense is being made.”

The eagle has since been restored by a specialist conservator and returned to St Paul’s Church, where it has been reinstated.

Heritage Crime Warning

Devon & Cornwall Police say 109 crimes were recorded at churches and religious buildings across Devon and Cornwall during 2025, including:

60 thefts

26 reports of criminal damage

23 reports of violence

Rural Affairs Sergeant Julian Fry, the force lead for Heritage Crime, said offences against historic buildings can cause irreversible damage. He said:

“Heritage crime causes serious, often irreversible harm to our churches, scheduled monuments and sites of historic interest… and once that history is gone, it’s gone forever.

“Churches and places of worship are focal points for local neighbourhoods, particularly in rural towns and villages where they play a crucial role in building community and combating isolation.

“Thankfully, as a result of proactive policing and support from the people of Yelverton, the 100-year-old Eagle was recovered, restored to its former glory and returned to the church.”

Police are encouraging anyone who witnesses suspicious activity at churches or historic sites to report it, no matter how minor it may appear.