Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HERITAGE CRIME Man Convicted After 100-Year-Old Church Eagle Stolen and Returned to Devon Parish

Man Convicted After 100-Year-Old Church Eagle Stolen and Returned to Devon Parish

A man has admitted handling stolen goods after a historic 100-year-old wooden eagle was stolen from a Devon church before being recovered and restored to its rightful place. The hand-carved eagle lectern was stolen from St Paul’s Church in Yelverton in May 2025 after being sawn from its pedestal in an attack that shocked the local community.

Community Appeal Leads to Breakthrough

Following the theft, officers from Devon & Cornwall Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team in Tavistock worked alongside St Paul’s Church to launch a public appeal on social media and carry out enquiries in the local area. The appeal prompted two witnesses to come forward, while an anonymous phone call later led police to the eagle’s whereabouts. The historic lectern was recovered just days after it disappeared.

Man Pleads Guilty

Thomas Brumby, 49, of Plymouth, was arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage shortly after the eagle was found. Following further enquiries, Brumby appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on 23 July 2026, where he pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods. He is due to be sentenced later this year.

Police Praise Community Support

Sergeant Tom Ottley, who leads neighbourhood policing teams in Tavistock and Okehampton, said:

“We’re pleased that the efforts of the neighbourhood policing team in Tavistock have led to a charge and that the Eagle has been rightfully returned to St Paul’s Church.

“I would like to thank the people of Yelverton for their support – this wouldn’t have been possible without the information they provided to us.

“I hope that this outcome offers reassurance to the local community and sends a clear message that criminal activity that threatens our valuable history will not be tolerated.”

Church Welcomes Eagle Home

Rector Andrew Thomas said the theft had deeply affected the church community. He said:

“Our whole church community was shocked and deeply saddened by the damage and theft of a valuable and significant piece of our church furniture.

“We are pleased that a charge has been authorised and recompense is being made.”

The eagle has since been restored by a specialist conservator and returned to St Paul’s Church, where it has been reinstated.

Heritage Crime Warning

Devon & Cornwall Police say 109 crimes were recorded at churches and religious buildings across Devon and Cornwall during 2025, including:

  • 60 thefts
  • 26 reports of criminal damage
  • 23 reports of violence

Rural Affairs Sergeant Julian Fry, the force lead for Heritage Crime, said offences against historic buildings can cause irreversible damage. He said:

“Heritage crime causes serious, often irreversible harm to our churches, scheduled monuments and sites of historic interest… and once that history is gone, it’s gone forever.

“Churches and places of worship are focal points for local neighbourhoods, particularly in rural towns and villages where they play a crucial role in building community and combating isolation.

“Thankfully, as a result of proactive policing and support from the people of Yelverton, the 100-year-old Eagle was recovered, restored to its former glory and returned to the church.”

Police are encouraging anyone who witnesses suspicious activity at churches or historic sites to report it, no matter how minor it may appear.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Body Found in Search for Missing Farnborough Woman as Murder Investigation Launched

MURDER PROBE Body Found in Search for Missing Farnborough Woman as Murder Investigation Launched

UK News
Seven-Year-Old Boy Dies After Mother and Teenage Sister Killed in West Mersea Sea Tragedy

CHILD DIES Seven-Year-Old Boy Dies After Mother and Teenage Sister Killed in West Mersea Sea Tragedy

UK News
Ex-Met Police Officer Jailed Again After Sentence Increased Over False Sexual Assault Allegation

BACK BEHIND BARS Ex-Met Police Officer Jailed Again After Sentence Increased Over False Sexual Assault Allegation

UK News
Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

CELTIC BRAWL Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

UK News
Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

NEW APPOINTMENTS Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

UK News
Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

SCUMBAGS Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

UK News
Rail Chaos for Holidaymakers as Extreme Heat Forces South Western Railway to Cut Services

WEATHER CUTS Rail Chaos for Holidaymakers as Extreme Heat Forces South Western Railway to Cut Services

UK News
Police Release Image After £4,000 Damage Caused to Parked Car in St Austell

MAJOR DAMAGE Police Release Image After £4,000 Damage Caused to Parked Car in St Austell

UK News
Teenager Stabbed in Barking as Police Appeal for Information

TEEN STABBING Teenager Stabbed in Barking as Police Appeal for Information

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on Manchester’s Market Street as Trams Halted

TRAM HORROR Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on Manchester’s Market Street as Trams Halted

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Six Vehicles Including Police Car on A40

IOPC PROBE Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Six Vehicles Including Police Car on A40

UK News
Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Six Vehicles Including Police Car on A40

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Six Vehicles Including Police Car on A40

UK News
Norwegian Teen Convicted Over UK Assassination Plot Linked to Sanctioned Crime Network

"AGENT 47" Norwegian Teen Convicted Over UK Assassination Plot Linked to Sanctioned Crime Network

UK News
Norwegian Teen Convicted Over UK Assassination Plot Linked to Sanctioned Crime Network

Norwegian Teen Convicted Over UK Assassination Plot Linked to Sanctioned Crime Network

UK News
County Lines Drug Line Holder Jailed for Role in London-to-Essex Cocaine and Heroin Network

DRUGS NETWORK DENTED County Lines Drug Line Holder Jailed for Role in London-to-Essex Cocaine and Heroin Network

UK News
County Lines Drug Line Holder Jailed for Role in London-to-Essex Cocaine and Heroin Network

County Lines Drug Line Holder Jailed for Role in London-to-Essex Cocaine and Heroin Network

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Serial Killer Who Murdered Two Homeless Men and Prison Cellmate Will Die Behind Bars

DOUBLE MURDER Serial Killer Who Murdered Two Homeless Men and Prison Cellmate Will Die Behind Bars

UK News
Serial Killer Who Murdered Two Homeless Men and Prison Cellmate Will Die Behind Bars

Serial Killer Who Murdered Two Homeless Men and Prison Cellmate Will Die Behind Bars

UK News
Former Teacher Guilty of Historic Child Sex Offences Against Boy She Privately Tutored

COURT Former Teacher Guilty of Historic Child Sex Offences Against Boy She Privately Tutored

UK News
Former Teacher Guilty of Historic Child Sex Offences Against Boy She Privately Tutored

Former Teacher Guilty of Historic Child Sex Offences Against Boy She Privately Tutored

UK News
Virgin Media O2 Ask Government To Dial Back Net Neutrality Rules

Virgin Media O2 Ask Government To Dial Back Net Neutrality Rules

UK News
Virgin Media O2 Ask Government To Dial Back Net Neutrality Rules

Virgin Media O2 Ask Government To Dial Back Net Neutrality Rules

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Property in Huddersfield

FIREARMS INCIDENT Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Property in Huddersfield

UK News
Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Property in Huddersfield

Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Property in Huddersfield

UK News
Met Police Warn Palestine Action Supporters They Face Arrest at Planned Westminster Protest

ARREST THREAT Met Police Warn Palestine Action Supporters They Face Arrest at Planned Westminster Protest

UK News
Met Police Warn Palestine Action Supporters They Face Arrest at Planned Westminster Protest

Met Police Warn Palestine Action Supporters They Face Arrest at Planned Westminster Protest

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Thick Black Smoke Billows Across Essex

THICK SMOKE Firefighters Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Thick Black Smoke Billows Across Essex

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Thick Black Smoke Billows Across Essex

Firefighters Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Thick Black Smoke Billows Across Essex

UK News
Watch Live