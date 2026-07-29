Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Six Vehicles Including Police Car on A40

A pedestrian has died after being struck by six vehicles, including a marked police car, on the A40 near Carmarthen in west Wales. The fatal collision happened at around 9.50pm on Tuesday 28 July on the A40 between the PC World roundabout and Abergwili roundabout. Dyfed-Powys Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Concern for Pedestrian on Carriageway

Police said officers were initially called following reports of concern for the safety of a pedestrian who had been seen on the carriageway. Before officers arrived, further reports indicated that several vehicles had already collided with the individual. A marked police vehicle responding to the incident also struck the pedestrian after arriving at the scene. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place and officers are working to locate and inform the person’s next of kin.

Road Closed for Investigation

The collision resulted in the closure of both carriageways of the A40 for several hours while specialist collision investigators examined the scene. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes as significant disruption was expected throughout Wednesday.

Independent Investigation Triggered

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that, because a police vehicle was involved in the collision, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The referral is a routine requirement whenever a police vehicle is involved in a fatal incident.

Appeal for Witnesses

No arrests have been made. Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or motorists who were travelling along the A40 at the time, particularly those with dashcam footage, to come forward. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision remain ongoing.