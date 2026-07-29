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SUMMER DRIVING RAC Warns Drivers Could Face Fines for Wearing Wrong Sunglasses Behind the Wheel

RAC Warns Drivers Could Face Fines for Wearing Wrong Sunglasses Behind the Wheel

Motorists are being warned they could be breaking the law by wearing the wrong type of sunglasses while driving, as the UK experiences another spell of hot summer weather. The RAC has issued the warning as the country enters its fourth summer heatwave, reminding drivers that while sunglasses are essential for reducing glare, certain lenses can significantly impair vision and even lead to prosecution.

Darkest Sunglasses Could Be Illegal

The motoring organisation says Category 4 sunglasses, which allow only a very small amount of visible light to pass through the lenses, are unsuitable for driving. These sunglasses are designed for extremely bright conditions, such as high-altitude mountain environments, and can make it difficult for drivers to see hazards on the road. Motorists are advised to check the category printed on the sunglasses’ packaging before using them behind the wheel.

Drivers Could Face Penalty Points

Under Section 96 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, it is an offence to drive if your eyesight falls below the required legal standard. That includes situations where a driver’s vision is impaired by wearing excessively dark sunglasses. Drivers found to be in breach of the law could face a fine and three penalty points on their licence. The Highway Code also advises motorists not to wear tinted glasses, lenses or visors at night or in poor visibility if they reduce their ability to see clearly. In more serious cases, where impaired vision contributes to unsafe driving, motorists could also face allegations of careless or dangerous driving.

Which Sunglasses Are Safe?

The RAC recommends:

  • Category 3 – Best for daytime driving, offering strong protection against glare without excessively reducing visibility.
  • Category 2 – Suitable for daytime driving and provides a good balance between glare reduction and visibility.
  • Category 1 – Legal for daytime driving but offers only limited protection from bright sunlight.
  • Category 4Not suitable for driving due to severely reduced light transmission.

Drivers are also reminded that even suitable sunglasses should be removed in low-light conditions, including heavy rain, thunderstorms, at dusk or when entering tunnels.

RAC Issues Safety Reminder

Harriet Hernando, Policy Officer at the RAC, said:

“Most of us will be reaching for our sunglasses this week, but many will not realise that the darkest of shades could be unsuitable for driving, and even illegal in the case of category four sunglasses.

“We urge drivers to check their sunglasses, especially if they are normally used for extremely bright conditions, such as high-altitude mountain environments. These will be unsafe for driving, could impair your vision and even lead to a fine and penalty points.”

With bright sunshine and soaring temperatures continuing across much of the UK, motorists are being urged to ensure their sunglasses improve, rather than compromise, their visibility before setting off.

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