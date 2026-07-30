Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COURT VERDICT Swindon Man Jailed for 18 Years After Admitting Multiple Rapes and Child Sex Offences

Swindon Man Jailed for 18 Years After Admitting Multiple Rapes and Child Sex Offences

A man has been jailed for 18 years after admitting a series of rape and sexual offences against two victims, including a child, following an investigation by Wiltshire Police. Wesley Brito, 47, formerly of the Redhouse area of Swindon, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Wednesday, 29 July, after pleading guilty to numerous serious sexual offences committed over a number of years.

Multiple Serious Offences

Brito admitted multiple counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, five counts of sexual activity with a child, rape and attempted rape of a child, sexual assault by penetration, and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. He also pleaded guilty to the rape of a woman now in her 40s. The offences involved two victims, both of whom were known to Brito. As well as his 18-year prison sentence, Brito was made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a restraining order, and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Victims’ Courage Praised

The abuse first came to the attention of Wiltshire Police in February 2025, when the adult victim disclosed what had happened to a third party. She formally reported the offences to police in June 2025. In the months that followed, the child victim also bravely disclosed the abuse she had suffered, leading detectives to uncover the full extent of Brito’s offending. He was subsequently charged with numerous sexual offences before pleading guilty.

Detective Commends Victims

Detective Constable Chloe Smith, from Wiltshire Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Team (CAIT), said:

“The offences committed by Wesley Brito have had a devastating impact on those involved.

“The bravery demonstrated by the victims throughout the investigation has been remarkable and I commend their courage and strength for coming forward.

“Reporting sexual offences can be extremely difficult and I recognise the immense bravery they have shown.

“I hope yesterday’s outcome reassures people that reports of sexual offences are taken seriously and victims will be listened to.”

Support Available

Wiltshire Police is encouraging anyone who has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or any other sexual offence to report it, even if they are unsure about making a formal complaint. Officers say victims will be listened to, supported and treated with sensitivity throughout the investigation process. Anyone not yet ready to speak to police is encouraged to seek help from specialist support organisations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

POLICE CRACKDOWN Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

UK News
Half of England Officially Declared in Drought as Heatwave and Water Crisis Deepen

Half of England Officially Declared in Drought as Heatwave and Water Crisis Deepen

UK News
Body Found in Search for Missing Farnborough Woman as Murder Investigation Launched

MURDER PROBE Body Found in Search for Missing Farnborough Woman as Murder Investigation Launched

UK News
Seven-Year-Old Boy Dies After Mother and Teenage Sister Killed in West Mersea Sea Tragedy

CHILD DIES Seven-Year-Old Boy Dies After Mother and Teenage Sister Killed in West Mersea Sea Tragedy

UK News
Ex-Met Police Officer Jailed Again After Sentence Increased Over False Sexual Assault Allegation

BACK BEHIND BARS Ex-Met Police Officer Jailed Again After Sentence Increased Over False Sexual Assault Allegation

UK News
Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

CELTIC BRAWL Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

UK News
Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

NEW APPOINTMENTS Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

UK News
Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

SCUMBAGS Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

UK News
Rail Chaos for Holidaymakers as Extreme Heat Forces South Western Railway to Cut Services

WEATHER CUTS Rail Chaos for Holidaymakers as Extreme Heat Forces South Western Railway to Cut Services

UK News
Police Release Image After £4,000 Damage Caused to Parked Car in St Austell

MAJOR DAMAGE Police Release Image After £4,000 Damage Caused to Parked Car in St Austell

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

COLLAR FELT Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

UK News
Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

UK News
Four Men Charged with Multiple Drug Supply Offences Following Hove Police Operation

DRUGS HAUL Four Men Charged with Multiple Drug Supply Offences Following Hove Police Operation

UK News
Four Men Charged with Multiple Drug Supply Offences Following Hove Police Operation

Four Men Charged with Multiple Drug Supply Offences Following Hove Police Operation

UK News
Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Six Vehicles Including Police Car on A40

IOPC PROBE Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Six Vehicles Including Police Car on A40

UK News
Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Six Vehicles Including Police Car on A40

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Six Vehicles Including Police Car on A40

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Met Police Take No Further Action Over Sharing of on Social Media

NO FURTHER ACTION Met Police Take No Further Action Over Sharing of on Social Media

UK News
Met Police Take No Further Action Over Sharing of on Social Media

Met Police Take No Further Action Over Sharing of on Social Media

UK News
Huge 40-Acre Crop Fire Breaks Out During Harvest in Essex

FIELD FIRE Huge 40-Acre Crop Fire Breaks Out During Harvest in Essex

UK News
Huge 40-Acre Crop Fire Breaks Out During Harvest in Essex

Huge 40-Acre Crop Fire Breaks Out During Harvest in Essex

UK News
Serial Killer Who Murdered Two Homeless Men and Prison Cellmate Will Die Behind Bars

DOUBLE MURDER Serial Killer Who Murdered Two Homeless Men and Prison Cellmate Will Die Behind Bars

UK News
Serial Killer Who Murdered Two Homeless Men and Prison Cellmate Will Die Behind Bars

Serial Killer Who Murdered Two Homeless Men and Prison Cellmate Will Die Behind Bars

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
RAC Warns Drivers Could Face Fines for Wearing Wrong Sunglasses Behind the Wheel

SUMMER DRIVING RAC Warns Drivers Could Face Fines for Wearing Wrong Sunglasses Behind the Wheel

UK News
RAC Warns Drivers Could Face Fines for Wearing Wrong Sunglasses Behind the Wheel

RAC Warns Drivers Could Face Fines for Wearing Wrong Sunglasses Behind the Wheel

UK News
Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

SERIOUS COLLISION Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

Boy Fighting for Life After Two-Car Crash in Birmingham

UK News
Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Property in Huddersfield

FIREARMS INCIDENT Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Property in Huddersfield

UK News
Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Property in Huddersfield

Two Arrested After Suspected Firearms Discharge Damages Property in Huddersfield

UK News
Watch Live