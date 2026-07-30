Swindon Man Jailed for 18 Years After Admitting Multiple Rapes and Child Sex Offences

A man has been jailed for 18 years after admitting a series of rape and sexual offences against two victims, including a child, following an investigation by Wiltshire Police. Wesley Brito, 47, formerly of the Redhouse area of Swindon, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Wednesday, 29 July, after pleading guilty to numerous serious sexual offences committed over a number of years.

Multiple Serious Offences

Brito admitted multiple counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, five counts of sexual activity with a child, rape and attempted rape of a child, sexual assault by penetration, and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. He also pleaded guilty to the rape of a woman now in her 40s. The offences involved two victims, both of whom were known to Brito. As well as his 18-year prison sentence, Brito was made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a restraining order, and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Victims’ Courage Praised

The abuse first came to the attention of Wiltshire Police in February 2025, when the adult victim disclosed what had happened to a third party. She formally reported the offences to police in June 2025. In the months that followed, the child victim also bravely disclosed the abuse she had suffered, leading detectives to uncover the full extent of Brito’s offending. He was subsequently charged with numerous sexual offences before pleading guilty.

Detective Commends Victims

Detective Constable Chloe Smith, from Wiltshire Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Team (CAIT), said:

“The offences committed by Wesley Brito have had a devastating impact on those involved.

“The bravery demonstrated by the victims throughout the investigation has been remarkable and I commend their courage and strength for coming forward.

“Reporting sexual offences can be extremely difficult and I recognise the immense bravery they have shown.

“I hope yesterday’s outcome reassures people that reports of sexual offences are taken seriously and victims will be listened to.”

Support Available

Wiltshire Police is encouraging anyone who has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or any other sexual offence to report it, even if they are unsure about making a formal complaint. Officers say victims will be listened to, supported and treated with sensitivity throughout the investigation process. Anyone not yet ready to speak to police is encouraged to seek help from specialist support organisations.