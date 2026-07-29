Seven-Year-Old Boy Dies After Mother and Teenage Sister Killed in West Mersea Sea Tragedy

A seven-year-old boy has died in hospital after a devastating incident that claimed the lives of his mother and teenage sister when they got into difficulty in the sea at West Mersea, Essex. Essex Police confirmed the youngster died following the tragedy on 22 July, in which Shelina Rahman, 41, and her daughter Sameeha Rahman, 15, also lost their lives. The family had been enjoying a day trip to West Mersea Beach, near Colchester, when five relatives became caught in difficulty in the water.

Family Caught by Fast-Moving Tide

It is understood the seven-year-old encountered difficulties after being caught by the incoming tide. His mother and sister are believed to have entered the water in an attempt to rescue him before they too became overwhelmed. The boy was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition but, despite the efforts of specialist medical teams, he later died. In a statement released through Essex Police, the family said:

“We would also like to thank the Royal London Hospital intensive care unit team of doctors and nurses who demonstrated outstanding care and dignity whilst we have been at the hospital.

“We would also like to thank the whole community for their support and prayers.

“We would appreciate privacy during this very difficult time.”

Father Pays Tribute

Following the deaths of his wife and daughter, Dr Mansur Rahman previously described the family’s heartbreak. He said:

“I lost my daughter. I lost my wife. Please pray for them.”

Witnesses Describe Horror Rescue Attempt

Emergency services were called to Sea View Holiday Park at around 5.30pm after reports that several people were struggling in the water. Witnesses said the tide came in rapidly around a sandbank where the family had been. One eyewitness said:

“The tide was a lot further in than it is now and that sandbank, they were on there and the tide came in.

“You have to be careful. It comes in very quickly.”

Another witness described seeing people desperately trying to help as the tragedy unfolded.

“Lots of people ran to help. It was awful. I am still traumatised by it. Everyone did what they could.”

A member of the public, Craig Bowe, entered the water to help after seeing people face down in the sea while celebrating his daughter’s birthday nearby.

Calls for Improved Safety

Local resident Stephen Vince, 74, said previous concerns had been raised about the dangers posed by the fast-moving tides at West Mersea. He said residents had repeatedly called for improved safety measures following previous fatal incidents in the area.

Investigation Continues

The investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Al Pitcher, who said officers’ thoughts remain with the family. He said:

“All our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.

“Their bravery and strength has been humbling.

“We continue to build a complete picture of the circumstances which led up to this incident and our work is continuing alongside our partners.”

Essex Police continue to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has photographs, videos or other information that could assist the investigation, to contact them by calling 101, quoting incident 1090 of 22 July.