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HAMMER ATTACK Man Jailed After Entering Greater Manchester School Armed With Knife, Hatchet and Hammer

Man Jailed After Entering Greater Manchester School Armed With Knife, Hatchet and Hammer

A man who entered the grounds of a Greater Manchester school carrying a knife, hammer and hatchet has been jailed for two years after being disarmed by police. Douk Deng, 21 (DOB: 1 January 2005), of no fixed abode, was sentenced on 28 July following the incident at Edgar Wood Academy on 6 August 2025.

Armed Man Reported on School Grounds

Greater Manchester Police were called after a member of school staff reported a suspicious man on the grounds of the school during the summer holidays. Although no pupils were present due to the school break, contractors were working on site at the time. Local response officers attended and confronted Deng, who was found carrying a knife, hammer and hatchet.

Officers Safely Detained Suspect

Police officers quickly disarmed and detained Deng without anyone being injured. He was arrested at the scene before being questioned by detectives. Later that same week, Deng was charged with the offences and admitted them in court.

Detectives Found No Evidence of Motive

Following the arrest, detectives from Rochdale CID carried out a detailed investigation, including examining Deng’s mobile phone. Police said they found no evidence of a specific motive or planned intent behind his actions. Investigators were unable to establish what Deng intended to do after entering the school grounds.

Two-Year Prison Sentence

Deng appeared before the court on 28 July 2026, where he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment. Police praised the swift actions of the school staff member who raised the alarm and the responding officers whose intervention ensured the incident was safely brought to an end before anyone was harmed.

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