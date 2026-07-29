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ARREST THREAT Met Police Warn Palestine Action Supporters They Face Arrest at Planned Westminster Protest

Met Police Warn Palestine Action Supporters They Face Arrest at Planned Westminster Protest

The Metropolitan Police have warned that anyone expressing support for the proscribed group Palestine Action at a planned demonstration outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court could face arrest. Officers will be deployed around the court on Thursday after campaign group Defend Our Juries announced plans for a mass show of support for Palestine Action. The warning comes after Palestine Action was proscribed under the Terrorism Act in June 2025, with that decision subsequently upheld by the Court of Appeal in June 2026.

Police Issue Warning

The Metropolitan Police said that expressing support for a proscribed organisation is a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act. According to the force, those who:

  • Claim to be members of Palestine Action,
  • Express support for the organisation,
  • Organise the event,
  • Or provide logistical support, including staging or sound equipment,

could be committing criminal offences and should expect to be arrested.

Planned Demonstration

Defend Our Juries has organised several similar events over the past year, during which participants displayed placards expressing support for Palestine Action, resulting in numerous arrests and criminal charges. The latest protest is expected to involve supporters standing on a stage outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court and verbally expressing support for the organisation. The event had originally been planned to coincide with court hearings involving people previously arrested over similar demonstrations. However, those proceedings have since been adjourned, meaning no related hearings are taking place on the day of the planned protest.

Police: ‘The Law Is Clear’

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said:

“The law is clear. Expressing support for proscribed organisations is a criminal offence and anyone doing so can expect to be arrested.

“There are any number of ways to express views on the humanitarian situation in Gaza or on Israeli military action that don’t involve criminality.

“Doing otherwise is an intentional decision and one which has a detrimental impact on the public, court staff, victims and witnesses attending court, and those trying to go about their lawful business in the local area.

“It also affects Londoners more broadly whose local police officers are withdrawn from communities to police this operation.

“The fact that there are no hearings related to Palestine Action taking place at the court tomorrow makes the decision to continue with this event all the more nonsensical.

“Even at this late hour I would urge those intending to take part to reflect on their decision to do so.”

Face Covering Powers Introduced

To support the policing operation, the Metropolitan Police said officers have been granted powers under Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to require people to remove face coverings. The powers will be in force within the designated area around Westminster Magistrates’ Court between 8am and 8pm on Thursday. The Metropolitan Police said the operation is intended to enforce the law while maintaining public safety and minimising disruption in the area.

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