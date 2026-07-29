Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

THICK SMOKE Firefighters Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Thick Black Smoke Billows Across Essex

Firefighters Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Thick Black Smoke Billows Across Essex

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene of a major industrial fire throughout the night after a blaze involving hundreds of tyres sent thick black smoke drifting across parts of Essex. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to an industrial unit in Drakes Lane, Little Waltham, near Chelmsford, following dozens of emergency calls from members of the public. The smoke plume was so significant that it was reported to be visible from as far away as Witham and Braintree.

Crews Remain at Scene Overnight

At the height of the incident, nine fire crews were deployed to tackle the blaze. By 10pm, the response had been scaled back to four crews, who remained at the scene surrounding the fire and cooling the area to prevent it spreading into neighbouring fields. Station Manager Lee Hurst said firefighters expected to remain at the incident throughout the night. He said:

“We expect to be here throughout the night and the scene is likely to produce lots of smoke throughout due to the fire involving tyres.

“Please continue to keep your windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”

He also thanked local residents for their support during the incident.

“We’d like to thank the local residents who have been really accommodating throughout this incident, offering cold drinks, space on their drive and access to water to help us get this fire under control.”

Thick Black Smoke

Earlier in the evening, firefighters confirmed the blaze involved a large quantity of tyres stored inside the industrial building, resulting in large volumes of dense black smoke. Station Manager Nick Singleton said:

“The fire will continue to produce lots of thick black smoke for some time due to the amount of tyres involved in the fire.

“If you live nearby and can smell smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed.

“Please continue to avoid the area while we deal with this incident. At the moment Drakes Lane is closed.”

Public Urged to Avoid Area

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it received dozens of emergency calls reporting the blaze and thanked members of the public for alerting the service. Motorists and residents are being urged to avoid Drakes Lane while emergency services continue working at the scene. Road closures remain in place and nearby residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed until the smoke has dispersed. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. Investigations are expected to take place once the scene has been made safe.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsFire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

CELTIC BRAWL Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

UK News
Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

NEW APPOINTMENTS Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

UK News
Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

SCUMBAGS Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

UK News
Rail Chaos for Holidaymakers as Extreme Heat Forces South Western Railway to Cut Services

WEATHER CUTS Rail Chaos for Holidaymakers as Extreme Heat Forces South Western Railway to Cut Services

UK News
Police Release Image After £4,000 Damage Caused to Parked Car in St Austell

MAJOR DAMAGE Police Release Image After £4,000 Damage Caused to Parked Car in St Austell

UK News
Teenager Stabbed in Barking as Police Appeal for Information

TEEN STABBING Teenager Stabbed in Barking as Police Appeal for Information

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on Manchester’s Market Street as Trams Halted

TRAM HORROR Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on Manchester’s Market Street as Trams Halted

UK News
Sex Offender Jailed After Woman Sexually Assaulted Twice at London Euston Station

STATION ATTACKER JAILED Sex Offender Jailed After Woman Sexually Assaulted Twice at London Euston Station

UK News
Four Jailed After £1 Million Crime Spree Targeting New-Build Homes Across England

CRIME SPREE Four Jailed After £1 Million Crime Spree Targeting New-Build Homes Across England

UK News
More Than Five Tonnes of Waste Cleared as Major Clean-Up Targets Troubled Prestwich Estate

MAJOR EFFORTS More Than Five Tonnes of Waste Cleared as Major Clean-Up Targets Troubled Prestwich Estate

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

TRIBUTES PAID Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

UK News
Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

UK News
Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

POLICE CRACKDOWN Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

UK News
Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

UK News
Half of England Officially Declared in Drought as Heatwave and Water Crisis Deepen

Half of England Officially Declared in Drought as Heatwave and Water Crisis Deepen

UK News
Half of England Officially Declared in Drought as Heatwave and Water Crisis Deepen

Half of England Officially Declared in Drought as Heatwave and Water Crisis Deepen

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Melksham Couple Appear in Court Accused of Cocaine Supply Offences

DRUGS CHARGES Melksham Couple Appear in Court Accused of Cocaine Supply Offences

UK News
Melksham Couple Appear in Court Accused of Cocaine Supply Offences

Melksham Couple Appear in Court Accused of Cocaine Supply Offences

UK News
British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase Inside Abandoned Athens Building Identified

ATHENS DEATH MYSTERY British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase Inside Abandoned Athens Building Identified

UK News
British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase Inside Abandoned Athens Building Identified

British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase Inside Abandoned Athens Building Identified

UK News
Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

COLLAR FELT Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

UK News
Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Resigns Ahead of Gross Misconduct Hearing

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
EU Warns ‘All of Europe’ Could Be Engulfed by Wildfires Within Days as Two Firefighters Killed in Greece

EUROPE WILDFIRES EU Warns ‘All of Europe’ Could Be Engulfed by Wildfires Within Days as Two Firefighters Killed in Greece

UK News
EU Warns ‘All of Europe’ Could Be Engulfed by Wildfires Within Days as Two Firefighters Killed in Greece

EU Warns ‘All of Europe’ Could Be Engulfed by Wildfires Within Days as Two Firefighters Killed in Greece

UK News
Met Police Take No Further Action Over Sharing of on Social Media

NO FURTHER ACTION Met Police Take No Further Action Over Sharing of on Social Media

UK News
Met Police Take No Further Action Over Sharing of on Social Media

Met Police Take No Further Action Over Sharing of on Social Media

UK News
Huge 40-Acre Crop Fire Breaks Out During Harvest in Essex

FIELD FIRE Huge 40-Acre Crop Fire Breaks Out During Harvest in Essex

UK News
Huge 40-Acre Crop Fire Breaks Out During Harvest in Essex

Huge 40-Acre Crop Fire Breaks Out During Harvest in Essex

UK News
Watch Live