UEFA Declares ‘World Cup Is Not for Sale’ as It Rejects FIFA Private Investment Plans

UEFA has launched a scathing attack on FIFA after unanimously rejecting proposals that could allow private investors to acquire ownership interests in the FIFA World Cup and other international competitions. European football’s governing body, backed by all 55 of its member associations, said the World Cup is one of the sport’s greatest legacies and must never become an investment vehicle for commercial investors.

“The World Cup Is Not for Sale”

In a strongly worded statement, UEFA made its position unequivocally clear. It said:

“The World Cup is not for sale.”

UEFA warned it would not support any proposal that would allow external investors to buy ownership interests in FIFA competitions, arguing that doing so would fundamentally alter the governance of world football.

FIFA Criticised Over Lack of Consultation

The organisation also criticised the way the proposals had been developed, claiming national football associations had not been meaningfully consulted. UEFA said:

“This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of FIFA’s duty as the custodian of world football.”

The governing body argued that decisions affecting the future of the game should be made by football authorities rather than commercial investors.

Warning Over Commercial Influence

UEFA expressed concern that allowing private investment in FIFA competitions could see financial returns take precedence over the interests of players, supporters and national associations. It warned:

“The moment external investors acquire ownership interests in FIFA competitions, football changes forever.”

The organisation said issues such as competition formats, the international calendar and the long-term future of the sport must continue to be decided on sporting merit rather than commercial considerations.

European Nations Threaten Boycott

In its strongest warning yet, UEFA said it would refuse to support the proposals and indicated that European national teams would not participate in FIFA competitions if the plans were introduced. The governing body said it would only reconsider its position if the proposals were abandoned completely and FIFA guaranteed that private ownership of its competitions would not be pursued in future. UEFA added:

“Nobody should be in any doubt: UEFA and its national associations will oppose these plans with absolute determination.”

Future of Football Governance

The statement follows discussions between UEFA and its member associations over the future governance and ownership structure of international football competitions. Concluding its statement, UEFA said:

“Some things are simply too important to sell. The FIFA World Cup belongs to football. It always will.”

The dispute represents one of the most significant public disagreements between UEFA and FIFA in recent years and could have major implications for the future governance and commercial structure of international football if the proposals move forward.