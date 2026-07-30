Police Watchdog Launches Investigation After Toddler Seriously Injured Following Earlier Welfare Concerns

The police watchdog has launched an independent investigation into Lincolnshire Police after a toddler was found seriously injured days after officers responded to earlier child welfare concerns. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced it is investigating the force’s handling of reports relating to an address in Kirton, near Boston, where two young children were later found in need of urgent hospital treatment.

Welfare Concerns Raised Weeks Earlier

The IOPC said a member of the public first contacted Lincolnshire Police on 23 June to raise concerns about the welfare of children at the address. Officers later visited the property on 2 July to carry out enquiries. On 8 July, police attended the address again and found two young children who required immediate hospital treatment. The following day, 9 July, Lincolnshire Police referred itself to the IOPC, which subsequently decided an independent investigation was necessary.

Officer Under Gross Misconduct Investigation

The watchdog confirmed that one police constable has been served with a notice advising they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct. The IOPC said there is an indication the officer may have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to:

Duties and responsibilities.

Discreditable conduct.

Serving a notice does not imply misconduct has been proven but ensures the officer is informed of the investigation.

Investigation to Examine Police Decision-Making

The investigation will examine the actions and decisions taken by officers and police staff following the initial welfare report. Investigators will consider:

How the reported risks to the children were assessed.

Whether appropriate safeguarding measures were considered.

The resources available to Lincolnshire Police at the time.

How the force prioritised the incident.

Communication with partner agencies, including children’s services.

Children Recovering

IOPC Director of Engagement Emily Barry said:

“The two children removed from the address needed immediate hospital treatment.

“The younger of the two was treated in hospital for several days, but I’m pleased to report both have now been discharged and are being cared for.”

She added:

“We are making swift progress on our conduct investigation, and one officer has been served notice that their conduct is being investigated.

“Our investigation will also consider the force’s wider response to the incident, how the welfare concern was graded, workload prioritisation, and resourcing.”

Investigation Ongoing

The IOPC confirmed its investigation remains ongoing. No findings have been reached at this stage, and the purpose of the investigation is to establish whether the actions of officers and the force met the required professional standards, as well as whether any lessons can be learned.