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SUPERCAR CRACKDOWN Police Seize 13 Supercars After Reports of Dangerous Driving on M11

Police Seize 13 Supercars After Reports of Dangerous Driving on M11

Thirteen high-performance supercars have been seized after police received multiple reports of dangerous and anti-social driving on the M11 during the evening rush hour. Essex Police launched an investigation after members of the public reported a convoy of luxury sports cars travelling northbound on the motorway at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, 28 July. The vehicles are understood to have joined the M11 from London before allegedly carrying out a series of dangerous manoeuvres.

Lamborghini, Ferrari and Porsche Among Vehicles Seized

The seized vehicles include a number of high-performance models, including Lamborghinis, Audi R8s, a Ferrari and a Porsche. Police have not confirmed how or where the vehicles were seized but said action was taken following reports from concerned motorists.

Dangerous Driving Allegations

Witnesses told officers the convoy accelerated to excessive speeds before suddenly slowing down. Drivers are also alleged to have:

  • Braked heavily without warning.
  • Driven dangerously close together.
  • Disrupted the normal flow of motorway traffic.
  • Used the hard shoulder to undertake other vehicles.

The reported behaviour is alleged to have placed other road users at risk.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Essex Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the convoy travelling northbound on the M11 around the time of the incident to come forward. Detectives are particularly keen to hear from motorists who may have captured the vehicles on dashcam footage. Anyone with information, video footage or dashcam recordings is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 955 of 28 July.  

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