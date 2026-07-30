Five-Year-Old Child Found Dead in Water Following Major Search in Worcestershire Village

A five-year-old child has tragically died after being found unresponsive in a body of water following a major search in a Worcestershire village. Emergency services were called after the child was reported missing from Badsey, near Evesham, on the evening of Wednesday, 29 July. A large-scale search was launched, but officers later located the child in a body of water in the village. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the youngster was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Confirm No Suspicious Circumstances

West Mercia Police said they believe the child’s death was the result of drowning. The force confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident and that a file will be prepared for the coroner. A spokesperson said:

“Officers were called to a report of a missing child in Badsey yesterday evening (Wednesday 29 July).

“Sadly, the child was found unresponsive in a body of water, and a short time later was pronounced dead.

“There is no third-party involvement in the child’s death, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

“This is an incredibly tragic incident.

“We ask the public to avoid speculation online as this is incredibly distressing to the family and we ask that their privacy is respected at such a difficult time.”

Ambulance Crews Responded

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident at around 6.50pm. An ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended. A spokesperson said:

“On arrival we discovered one patient, a young child.

“Ambulance staff and police worked quickly to treat the patient, but sadly, it became apparent nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed dead at the scene.”

Community Pays Tribute

The tragedy has left the close-knit village in shock. Local business Badsey Butchers paid tribute to the child’s family, writing:

“Today has left our whole community shocked and deeply saddened.

“Our hearts go out to a local family facing an unimaginable loss, along with everyone who knows and loves them.

“There are simply no words that can ease a heartbreak like this, but we hope they know the entire village is thinking of them.

“As a mark of respect, we won’t be posting any further content for the rest of this week.

“Please keep them in your thoughts and give them the privacy and compassion they deserve.”

Coroner’s Investigation

West Mercia Police’s investigation remains ongoing on behalf of the coroner, although officers have reiterated there is no evidence of any third-party involvement. The force has asked members of the public to refrain from speculation while the child’s family grieve.