Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Virgin Media O2 Ask Government To Dial Back Net Neutrality Rules

Virgin Media O2 Ask Government To Dial Back Net Neutrality Rules

Virgin Media O2 has urged the UK government to amend existing neutrality laws, saying the current regulations are preventing investment in 5G and stifling innovation. A report by Stephen Howard of Communications Chambers, which has been cited by the telecoms giant, states new guidelines could help unlock hundreds of millions of pounds in value.

Net Neutrality Rules

Net neutrality rules were introduced in the UK in 2016, when the UK was still part of the EU. The European Union’s Open Internet Access Regulation replaced a voluntary Open Internet Code of Practice and dictates that, apart from in a few very limited cases, all internet traffic should be treated equally.

The rules mean websites and apps all load at the same speed while sites and services cannot be given favouritism. It also prevents throttling. Internet data usage experienced significant growth when the act was initiated.

  Virgin Media O2 Ask Government To Dial Back Net Neutrality Rules    

Monthly average internet usage in 2012 was around 25GB. This figure has grown to 513GB in 2022. The growth has been driven by several factors. Home streaming of content like 4K video is data intensive. The downloading of games and other content is also significant, with some modern video games being 100GB or more, in size.

General internet usage is up, as with smartphone useage across age groups. More poeple than ever now use social media, and enjoy various forms of online entertainment, including online gaming. UK bingo sites are more prevalent than ever before, showing how businesses are moving online, offering a wider range of games and features. They can also be played on mobile devices, often with mobile apps too, which contributes to a need for greater internet access.

To Repeal Or Not To Repeal

When the UK left the EU in 2020, it kept net neutrality rules. In his study, Net Fatality, Howard says the government should readdress these rules. The report claims that the current regulations stifle 5G innovation.

Operators and the government, have come under fire for the perceived slow rollout of 5G. Although Virgin Media O2 recently announced it had completed the installation of its 500th Giga site this year, further advances are still required to ensure adequate national coverage.

The current rules do allow for some preferential treatment for emergency services, but Howard’s report, which was commissioned by the telecoms company, wants to prioritise time-sensitive applications. These would include IoT devices as well as autonomous vehicles. The government has continued to try and position itself as a leader in autonomous vehicle innovation.

Virgin Media O2 is one of several companies and groups calling for a relaxation of net neutrality laws. Fellow operator, BT, has made similar calls in the past, along with trade association Mobile UK. There have been similar calls in the EU, while net neutrality regulations in the US have been completely reversed, although discourse continues between state and federal regulators.

However, despite the pushback from telecoms companies, consumer groups and watchdogs claim that reversing the rules would lead to a two-tier internet and would give ISPs the power to prioritise internet traffic that generates them higher revenues. The government has yet to respond to these latest calls.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Fake Doctor Who Carried Out Illegal Circumcisions on Children Has Jail Sentence Reduced

FAKE DOCTOR Fake Doctor Who Carried Out Illegal Circumcisions on Children Has Jail Sentence Reduced

UK News
Two West Yorkshire Police Officers Charged With Serious Criminal Offences

COPS IN HOT WATER Two West Yorkshire Police Officers Charged With Serious Criminal Offences

UK News
Departing Essex Police Chief Defends Frontline Officers Against ‘Armchair Critics’

POLICING ISN"T PERFECT Departing Essex Police Chief Defends Frontline Officers Against ‘Armchair Critics’

UK News
Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

DRUGS HAUL Eleven Convicted Over £40 Million Cocaine Sea Smuggling Plot Off Isle of Wight

UK News
Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

DEATH PROBE Gardaí Launch Suspicious Death Investigation After Homeless Man Found at Dublin Recycling Plant

UK News
Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Manhunt After Two Teenage Girls Report Alleged Rapes in Blackpool Alleyway

UK News
Manhunt Underway After Two Police Officers Deliberately Struck by Van in South Lanarkshire

MOWED DOWN Manhunt Underway After Two Police Officers Deliberately Struck by Van in South Lanarkshire

UK News
Major Fire Tears Through Leicester Church as Residents Told to Keep Windows Shut

CHURCH BLAZE Major Fire Tears Through Leicester Church as Residents Told to Keep Windows Shut

UK News
Woman Asked ‘Are You Going to Kill Me?’ Moments Before Fatal Knife Attack, Murder Trial Hears

MURDER TRIAL Woman Asked ‘Are You Going to Kill Me?’ Moments Before Fatal Knife Attack, Murder Trial Hears

UK News
Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

TWO YEARS ON Nation Remembers Southport Victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sex Offender Jailed After Woman Sexually Assaulted Twice at London Euston Station

STATION ATTACKER JAILED Sex Offender Jailed After Woman Sexually Assaulted Twice at London Euston Station

UK News
Sex Offender Jailed After Woman Sexually Assaulted Twice at London Euston Station

Sex Offender Jailed After Woman Sexually Assaulted Twice at London Euston Station

UK News
Four Jailed After £1 Million Crime Spree Targeting New-Build Homes Across England

CRIME SPREE Four Jailed After £1 Million Crime Spree Targeting New-Build Homes Across England

UK News
Four Jailed After £1 Million Crime Spree Targeting New-Build Homes Across England

Four Jailed After £1 Million Crime Spree Targeting New-Build Homes Across England

UK News
More Than Five Tonnes of Waste Cleared as Major Clean-Up Targets Troubled Prestwich Estate

MAJOR EFFORTS More Than Five Tonnes of Waste Cleared as Major Clean-Up Targets Troubled Prestwich Estate

UK News
More Than Five Tonnes of Waste Cleared as Major Clean-Up Targets Troubled Prestwich Estate

More Than Five Tonnes of Waste Cleared as Major Clean-Up Targets Troubled Prestwich Estate

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

CELTIC BRAWL Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

UK News
Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

Police Hunt 56 Suspects After Celtic Title Celebrations Descend Into Violence in Glasgow

UK News
Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

NEW APPOINTMENTS Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

UK News
Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

Government Appoints Two New Members to Natural England Board

UK News
Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

SCUMBAGS Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

UK News
Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

Bar Ransacked by Thieves During Late-Night Break-In as Cash and Charity Tin Stolen

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

TRIBUTES PAID Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

UK News
Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

Heartfelt Tribute Paid to Leeds Murder Victim Tracy Davenport

UK News
Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

POLICE CRACKDOWN Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

UK News
Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

Four Torbay Shops Ordered to Close After Illegal Tobacco and Cigarette Raid

UK News
Half of England Officially Declared in Drought as Heatwave and Water Crisis Deepen

Half of England Officially Declared in Drought as Heatwave and Water Crisis Deepen

UK News
Half of England Officially Declared in Drought as Heatwave and Water Crisis Deepen

Half of England Officially Declared in Drought as Heatwave and Water Crisis Deepen

UK News
Watch Live