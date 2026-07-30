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CCTV APPEAL Police Release CCTV Images Following Distraction Theft Targeting Pensioner in Maidstone

Police Release CCTV Images Following Distraction Theft Targeting Pensioner in Maidstone

Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they wish to identify following a distraction theft in Maidstone in which a pensioner had his bank card stolen before a large sum of cash was withdrawn from his account. The incident happened at around 9.30am on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, after the victim, a man in his 80s, visited the Lloyds TSB branch in Week Street to use a cash machine.

Pensioner’s Bank Card Stolen

Kent Police said the victim was using an ATM when two other men were also inside the bank. One man was standing near the main entrance while a second was using a nearby cash machine. The pensioner later walked to a shop in The Mall Shopping Centre, where he realised his bank card was missing. A short time afterwards, it was discovered that a large cash withdrawal had been made from his bank account.

CCTV Appeal

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries into the reported theft, including reviewing CCTV footage from the area. As part of the investigation, detectives have now released images of two men they would like to speak to, as they may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Do You Recognise These Men?

Anyone who recognises either of the men pictured, or who has information about the incident, is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/105933/26. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by using the charity’s online reporting form.

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