Police Appeal After Man Allegedly Pushed Through Glass Door in Broadstairs

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man was reportedly pushed through a glass door during an assault in Broadstairs, leaving him with injuries requiring hospital treatment. The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, outside a business on Charlotte Street.

Man Injured During Altercation

Kent Police said it is alleged the victim became involved in a verbal altercation with a group of people who were unknown to him. During the incident, the 19-year-old was reportedly pushed into a glass door, causing it to shatter. He suffered injuries to his arms and hands and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigation Ongoing

Officers attended the scene after the incident was reported, but the group involved had already left the area. Initial enquiries have included taking witness statements and reviewing available CCTV footage. Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

Kent Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has not yet spoken with officers, to come forward. Investigators are particularly keen to hear from anyone with mobile phone footage or other information that may assist the enquiry. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/106257/26.