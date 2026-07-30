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SET FOR TRIAL Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Expected to Give Evidence in Threatening Behaviour Trial

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Expected to Give Evidence in Threatening Behaviour Trial

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to give evidence during the trial of a man accused of using threatening behaviour towards him near the Sandringham estate. Alex Jenkinson, 39, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.

Alleged Incident Near Sandringham

The allegation relates to an incident on 6 May in King’s Lynn, Norfolk. Prosecutors allege Jenkinson approached Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and made comments which amounted to threatening behaviour. The court heard the alleged actions were intended to make him fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.

Defendant Denies Charge

Jenkinson has denied the allegation and entered a not guilty plea. The case is now before the court, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to give evidence as part of the trial.

Trial Continues

The proceedings are continuing. As criminal proceedings remain active, the defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty in court.

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