Shockwaves hit Labour as Lord Alli, one of the party’s biggest donors, surfaces in the newly released Epstein files. Just how tangled is Starmer’s party in this scandal?

Starmer Faces Fiery Questions as Britain Struggles

With the country in crisis, Starmer is under fierce pressure to explain his close financial ties to Lord Alli. The Labour leader’s reputation takes a hit as the web of connections deepens.

Lord Alli’s Massive Cash Flow into Labour

Lord Alli has pumped over £700,000 into Labour over the past 20 years.

Since 2019 alone, he has donated upwards of £600,000.

He gave more than £100,000 directly to Starmer’s leadership bid.

Personal Perks for Starmer Raise Eyebrows

Starmer reportedly received gifts worth around £155,000 from Alli. This included £18,000 in workwear and glasses for him and his wife, plus over £20,000 in accommodation expenses during the election.

Alli’s influence doesn’t stop there. He also funded key Labour figures like Angela Rayner (£72,000+) and Bridget Phillipson (£14,000). As Labour’s chief fundraiser in 2022, he helped rake in millions.

With these revelations, the question on everyone’s lips: how deep does the Labour-Epstein link really go?