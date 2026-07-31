Illegal E-Bikes and E-Scooters Seized in South Devon Crackdown

Police have seized eight illegal electric bikes and scooters during a two-day crackdown across South Devon as officers targeted dangerous and unlawful vehicles linked to anti-social behaviour and criminality. A total of three illegal e-bikes and five illegal e-scooters were removed from the streets during Operation Leapstring, launched in response to concerns raised by local communities.

Eight Vehicles Seized

On Tuesday, 28 July, officers from the Newton Abbot Neighbourhood Team, supported by the South Devon Neighbourhood Support Team, carried out enforcement activity across Newton Abbot, Kingsteignton and Kingskerswell. The operation resulted in the seizure of:

Two illegal e-bikes

Three illegal e-scooters

A further operation on Wednesday, 29 July, in Torquay led to officers seizing:

One illegal e-bike

Two illegal e-scooters

Vehicles ‘Illegally Modified’

Neighbourhood Inspector Rob Harvey, of Torquay Police, said many of the vehicles seized had been modified to travel at higher speeds and no longer met the legal definition of electrically assisted pedal cycles. He said:

“This initiative targets the illegal and dangerous use of e-bikes and e-scooters on roads and in public places.

“Using a combination of plain clothes and uniformed officers, along with a range of policing tactics, we stopped and seized illegal e-bikes which were not pedal-assisted and therefore classed as motor vehicles. We also seized a number of illegal e-scooters.

“We often find that the vehicles we seize have been illegally modified to go faster.”

Warning to Riders

Police reminded the public that privately owned e-scooters cannot legally be used on public roads, pavements or in parks and may only be ridden on private land with the landowner’s permission. Inspector Harvey added that illegal e-bikes and e-scooters are frequently linked to anti-social behaviour and other offences, while also posing a significant safety risk to riders and pedestrians. He urged anyone considering buying an electric bike or scooter for themselves or their children to check the law before making a purchase.

Vehicles Face Crushing

Devon & Cornwall Police warned they will continue to seize illegally used vehicles. Inspector Harvey said:

“We will continue to take action against those who flout the law and will seize vehicles being used illegally. Vehicles seized are sent for crushing so it could be an expensive mistake.”

As well as having their vehicles confiscated, riders may also face fines and penalty points on their driving licence. Police reminded the public that rental e-scooters can only be used as part of authorised government trial schemes and require riders to hold a valid full or provisional UK driving licence.