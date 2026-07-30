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CCTV APPEAL Police Release CCTV Image Following Alleged Assault at Canterbury Nightclub

Police Release CCTV Image Following Alleged Assault at Canterbury Nightclub

Detectives investigating a reported assault at a Canterbury nightclub have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify. Kent Police were called shortly before 2.30am on Thursday, 16 July 2026, following reports of an assault at The Cuban Bar on High Street, Canterbury.

Victim Taken to Hospital

It is alleged that a man in his 30s was assaulted earlier that morning by someone unknown to him while inside the venue. Emergency services attended the scene, and the victim was treated by paramedics before being taken to a local hospital with a head injury. He was later discharged following treatment.

CCTV Image Released

Officers carried out initial enquiries, including speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from the area. As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Appeal for Information

Investigators are urging anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who witnessed the incident, to come forward. Police are also keen to hear from anyone with mobile phone footage or other information that may assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/115076/26. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its online reporting form.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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