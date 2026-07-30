Stoke-on-Trent Man Jailed After £66,500 Drug Haul Found During Police Raid

A man has been jailed for more than five years after police uncovered an estimated £66,500 worth of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis during a warrant at a property in Stoke-on-Trent. Officers from Staffordshire Police’s Major and Organised Crime Team carried out the warrant at a home in Bentilee on Thursday, 13 November 2025, where they recovered large quantities of drugs along with around £2,000 in cash.

Drugs and Cash Seized

Police seized an estimated £66,500 worth of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis during the search. Kevin Gordon Hunter, 58, of Bucknall, Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with:

Two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine and crack cocaine).

(cocaine and crack cocaine). One count of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

Guilty Plea

Hunter answered “no comment” to all questions during his police interview. However, when presented with the evidence against him, he later admitted the offences before the court.

More Than Five Years in Prison

Hunter appeared before Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, where he was sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment. The sentence follows an investigation by Staffordshire Police targeting the supply of illegal drugs in the city. Police say tackling organised drug crime remains a priority as they continue to target those involved in the supply of controlled drugs across Staffordshire.