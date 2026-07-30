Teen Handed Additional 18-Month Sentence After Boiling Water Attack on Prison Officer

A teenage inmate has been given an additional 18-month detention and training sentence after throwing a kettle of boiling water mixed with sugar over a prison officer at a young offender institution. The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was sentenced at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after previously admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prison Officer Burned During Breakfast Round

The court heard the attack took place on 14 June last year at Wetherby Young Offender Institution. Prison officer Martin Fowler was delivering breakfast to the teenager’s cell when the door was opened. The teenager threw a kettle containing boiling water mixed with sugar over Mr Fowler, causing burns to his body, arm and neck. Two female prison officers standing nearby were also splashed during the incident but escaped injury.

Sugar Added to Increase Severity of Burns

Prosecutors told the court the teenager had added sugar to the boiling water to make the liquid stick to the skin and increase the severity of the burns. A subsequent search of his cell uncovered 13 empty sugar packets, supporting the prosecution’s case.

Officer Left Unable to Work

Mr Fowler, who has served in the prison service for 17 years, was unable to return to work for three months following the attack. In a victim personal statement read to the court, he said permanent changes to his skin remain a daily reminder of the assault. He also said the consequences could have been far worse had the boiling water struck his face or eyes.

Judge Condemns Attack

Sentencing the teenager, Judge Daniel Curtis said prison officers place themselves “on the front line” every day while carrying out their duties and should not have to expect such violent attacks. The teenager submitted a letter of apology to Mr Fowler, expressing regret for his actions. He told the court he had not been thinking clearly after being assaulted by other detainees the previous day and acknowledged that Mr Fowler had supported him when he first arrived at the institution.

Already Serving Prison Sentence

The court heard the teenager is already serving a 35-month detention sentence, together with an extended period of supervision. The additional 18-month detention and training order will be added to his existing sentence.