Man Arrested After Police Pursuit Ends in Crawley Following Suspected Drug Dealing Investigation

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on multiple offences after a police pursuit through Crawley ended with officers stopping a vehicle suspected of being linked to drug dealing. Sussex Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle at around 10pm on Wednesday, 29 July, after concerns were raised about its suspected involvement in drug-related activity in the area.

Driver Failed to Stop

Police said the driver failed to stop when requested, prompting a short pursuit through Crawley. The chase came to an end in Hazelwick Avenue, where officers removed the driver from the vehicle and arrested him at the roadside.

Multiple Offences Investigated

The 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of:

Dangerous driving

Driving while unfit through drink or drugs

Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Driving without insurance

Assaulting an emergency worker

Possession with intent to supply a Class B drug

He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Drugs and Cash Seized

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a quantity of suspected drugs and cash, both of which were seized as part of the ongoing investigation. The items will now be examined as detectives continue their enquiries into the suspected drug-related activity.

Appeal for Witnesses

Sussex Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the pursuit or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 1910 of 29 July. As criminal proceedings are ongoing, the arrested man has not been charged and is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.