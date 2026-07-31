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TROWBRIDGE DEATH Man Found Dead at Trowbridge Property as Two Arrested on Suspicion of Administering Noxious Substance

Man Found Dead at Trowbridge Property as Two Arrested on Suspicion of Administering Noxious Substance

Two people have been arrested after a man in his 50s was found dead at a property in Trowbridge, prompting an ongoing police investigation. Emergency services were called to an address in Carders Corner, Trowbridge, shortly after 9.40am on Friday (31 July) following reports of a medical emergency. A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Arrested

Wiltshire Police have confirmed a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance. Both remain in custody at Melksham Police Custody Suite while detectives continue questioning them. A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said:

“We were called by the ambulance service to an address in Carders Corner, Trowbridge, shortly after 9.40am following the death of a man in his 50s.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and are currently in Melksham custody for questioning.”

Ambulance Response

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said it was first alerted to the incident earlier that morning. A spokesperson said:

“We were called at 8.53am.

“We sent two double-crewed land ambulances and an operations officer to the scene.”

Investigation Ongoing

A police cordon remains in place around the property while forensic officers carry out examinations and detectives continue their enquiries. The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. No further details about the deceased have been released, and enquiries remain ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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